 IIT Bombay students ask director to cancel 'non-messing' fee
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 07:26 AM IST
article-image
The student groups have asked the IIT to do away with the ‘non-messing’ fee while reducing the current mess fee as well. | IIT Bombay

Mumbai:  The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, a student group at IIT Bombay, has written to the deans and the director at IIT-B demanding the removal of the ‘non messing’ fee. The students have also asked the IIT to re-evaluate the mess charges on campus.

As reported by The FPJ, an RTI report filed by the student group based on three hostels revealed that nearly 60% of the students who pay for the mess service avoid eating at the facility since the IIT-B charges them Rs 1,240 every month for opting out of the service, amounting to Rs 7, 440 every semester. 

“Students pay a total of Rs 27,000 each semester to eat at the mess. Since academic areas are away from hostels and the mess, most students miss out on the restricted lunch and dinner hours. However, opting out of the mess costs us a heavy sum in addition to paying for food outside, so we are in a fix,” said a hostel resident at the IIT-Bombay.

