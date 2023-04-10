 IIT suicide case: Cops say arrested student not cooperating
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIIT suicide case: Cops say arrested student not cooperating

IIT suicide case: Cops say arrested student not cooperating

Khatri was taken to the Esplanade magistrate court on Sunday afternoon, which granted his four-day police custody till April 12.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
IIT suicide case: Cops say arrested student not cooperating | FPJ

In the IIT-Bombay student Darshan Solanki’s suicide case, the police on Monday said that the deceased’s arrested batchmate, Arman Khatri, is not cooperating in Khatri was arrested on Sunday, a few days after the forensic department confirmed the handwriting on the alleged suicide note was Solanki’s.

Khatri was taken to the Esplanade magistrate court on Sunday afternoon, which granted his four-day police custody till April 12. The police, however, said he has not been answering questions.

Read Also
'Solanki and Khatri were close friends,' claim IIT Bombay batchmates as Mumbai Police arrests...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Cops of Anti-Narcotics Cell attacked during arrest bid

Mumbai: Cops of Anti-Narcotics Cell attacked during arrest bid

Mumbai: Driver held for stealing autos, giving stolen vehicles on rent

Mumbai: Driver held for stealing autos, giving stolen vehicles on rent

Mumbai: IPC of criminal conspiracy invoked in Malvani riot case

Mumbai: IPC of criminal conspiracy invoked in Malvani riot case

IIT suicide case: Cops say arrested student not cooperating

IIT suicide case: Cops say arrested student not cooperating

Mumbai: 72-yr-old man booked for assaulting cats with nailed stick

Mumbai: 72-yr-old man booked for assaulting cats with nailed stick