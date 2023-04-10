IIT suicide case: Cops say arrested student not cooperating | FPJ

In the IIT-Bombay student Darshan Solanki’s suicide case, the police on Monday said that the deceased’s arrested batchmate, Arman Khatri, is not cooperating in Khatri was arrested on Sunday, a few days after the forensic department confirmed the handwriting on the alleged suicide note was Solanki’s.

Khatri was taken to the Esplanade magistrate court on Sunday afternoon, which granted his four-day police custody till April 12. The police, however, said he has not been answering questions.