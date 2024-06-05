 Mumbai: HSNC University Begins Admission Process for 2024-2025, Register Now
Updated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
HSNC University, Mumbai begins admission process | Respresentation Picture

Mumbai: HSNC University, a State Public University, has announced the commencement of admissions for the academic year 2024-2025. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines, here’s a list of colleges offering different programs.

