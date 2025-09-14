 Medha High School In Hyderabad Exposed As Cover For Alprazolam Manufacturing, 3 Held By EAGLE
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMedha High School In Hyderabad Exposed As Cover For Alprazolam Manufacturing, 3 Held By EAGLE

Medha High School In Hyderabad Exposed As Cover For Alprazolam Manufacturing, 3 Held By EAGLE

During the raid on Saturday, the EAGLE team seized 3.5 kg of Alprazolam, 4.3 kg of semi-finished Alprazolam, Rs. 21 lakh in cash, large quantities of raw material, and manufacturing equipment.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
The premises of Medha High School in the Bowenpally area were being used to produce Alprazolam. | X

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) on Sunday continued its probe into how a private school in Secunderabad here was turned into a narcotics manufacturing unit.

The premises of Medha High School in the Bowenpally area were being used to produce Alprazolam, EAGLE officials said.

During the raid on Saturday, the EAGLE team seized 3.5 kg of Alprazolam, 4.3 kg of semi-finished Alprazolam, Rs. 21 lakh in cash, large quantities of raw material, and manufacturing equipment.

The cash seized by the team is said to be the earnings from two days’ sales of the drug.

FPJ Shorts
Medha High School In Hyderabad Exposed As Cover For Alprazolam Manufacturing, 3 Held By EAGLE
Medha High School In Hyderabad Exposed As Cover For Alprazolam Manufacturing, 3 Held By EAGLE
Tata Capital’s $2 Billion IPO Set To Deliver Windfall Gains For IFC From Decade-Old Cleantech Bet
Tata Capital’s $2 Billion IPO Set To Deliver Windfall Gains For IFC From Decade-Old Cleantech Bet
Pahalgam Attack Victim's Daughter Calls For Boycott Of India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match - VIDEO
Pahalgam Attack Victim's Daughter Calls For Boycott Of India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match - VIDEO
UPI New Rules From Tomorrow, Payment Limits Increased For Key Sectors
UPI New Rules From Tomorrow, Payment Limits Increased For Key Sectors
Read Also
OpenAI Partners With ARISE To Empower Indian Educators With AI Tools
article-image

EAGLE team arrested three accused, including mastermind Malela Jaya Prakash Goud, 39, a resident of Mahabubnagar and director of Medha High School.

Goud was running the school meant to educate children up to Class 7. About 130 children were enrolled in the school. The investigations revealed that the school was only a cover to avoid suspicion.

While the cellar of the building houses classrooms, the ground floor accommodates a bank and part of the first floor is also used for teaching.

Goud, who had previously run a toddy shop in Mahabubnagar, came in contact with Guruva Reddy, who introduced him to Alprazolam manufacturing.

Read Also
TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Application Fees & Other Details...
article-image

He had set up a production facility in the back portion of the building and began distributing narcotics to toddy depots in Boothpur and the surrounding areas of the Mahabubnagar district for mixing with toddy.

He had even paid Rs. 2 lakh to Guruva Reddy for the manufacturing formula. Police said Goud was aided by his employees in running the trade.

P. Uday Sai, 23, a driver and G. Murali Sai, a transporter, were also arrested along with Goud.

The drug manufacturing facility was allegedly in operation for the last one year.

Read Also
'Heart Sank & I Was On Edge': Viral Video Of Charlie Kirk's Assassination Leaves Students...
article-image

Acting on credible intelligence, the EAGLE team raided the premises, apprehended the accused, and seized evidence.

EAGLE officials were questioning the accused to identify and arrest other individuals involved in the network. An official said efforts were on to identify those who were supplying chemicals to Goud.

Alprazolam and other dangerous sedatives are mixed with toddy to give a kick. Alprazolam was found in the samples of toddy after adulterated toddy claimed the lives of nine persons and left 50 others ill in the Kukatpally area of Hyderabad in July.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Medha High School In Hyderabad Exposed As Cover For Alprazolam Manufacturing, 3 Held By EAGLE

Medha High School In Hyderabad Exposed As Cover For Alprazolam Manufacturing, 3 Held By EAGLE

OpenAI Partners With ARISE To Empower Indian Educators With AI Tools

OpenAI Partners With ARISE To Empower Indian Educators With AI Tools

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Application Fees & Other Details...

TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Application Fees & Other Details...

'Heart Sank & I Was On Edge': Viral Video Of Charlie Kirk's Assassination Leaves Students...

'Heart Sank & I Was On Edge': Viral Video Of Charlie Kirk's Assassination Leaves Students...

'Baudhik Kshamta Pariksha': 260 Cops Take One-Hour Test To Assess Knowledge Of 3 New Criminal Laws...

'Baudhik Kshamta Pariksha': 260 Cops Take One-Hour Test To Assess Knowledge Of 3 New Criminal Laws...