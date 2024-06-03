Students Face Issues With Mumbai College's Online Admission Portal

Representative Image | Freepik Image

Mumbai: As the admission season progresses, several students of a 35-year-old Mumbai college situated in Kandivali are facing issues with the online admission portal. According to the students, the website has numerous glitches. Many students are facing problems with fee payments and document uploads, while some have managed to complete the admission process without issues.

Kandivali Education Society's (KES) Shroff College of Arts and Commerce started accepting admissions for its courses in May 2024. The glitches reportedly began right after the link was made available. Students applying for degree courses for the academic year 2024-25 have been affected by these glitches.

“The major glitch is at the start of the application form, it keeps lagging,” said a student who preferred to remain anonymous.

Similarly, one of the students, applying for the BMS course, stated, “I had issues while paying fees; the portal kept reloading every time I tried to click the payment option.”

“When the college was informed about the glitch by many students, they reacted promptly and assured us it would be resolved soon. I received a message on the WhatsApp group that the glitch will be fixed within 2-3 days,” another student said, also choosing to remain anonymous.

The Free Press Journal reached out to KES Shroff College of Arts and Commerce for comment, but no response was received by the time of publishing this article.

V S Kannan, from the Admission Assistance Team at KES Shroff College, stated that they have a dedicated team handling online admissions. "Our team is working diligently to address any issues students may encounter," Kannan explained.

He added that students facing glitches have the option to apply offline by visiting the college or utilising the computer lab for online applications. "Our professors are also available on call to assist students," Kannan assured students.