Mumbai Hostel Horror: 'Our Daughter's Complaint Fell On Deaf Ears', Alleges Rape-Murder Victim's Father

Girls being moved to Telang Memorial Hostel, Churchgate. | Pushpita Chatterjee/FPJ

Mumbai: A day after the shocking rape and murder of an 18-year-old student at a government-run hostel in the city, the father of the victim alleged that she had raised concerns about her security, which were ignored by the hostel administration.

Speaking to media persons outside Savitribai Phule Hostel at Charni Road, the grieving parents demanded action against the hostel administration, as he expressed dissatisfaction over a probe committee appointed by the state. "She had orally complained to the warden [about threat to her security] around 15 days ago. While she assured her of action, nothing happened," said the father, adding, "I won't accept the body of my daughter if the warden is not booked," he said.

What happened to the girl student?

The student was allegedly assaulted and then strangulated by Prakash Kanojia, a 33-year-old security guard at the hostel, on the intermittent night of June 5 and 6. The alleged perpetrator later took his own life on the railway tracks between Marine Lines station and Churchgate.

Girl’s father slams hostel’s conditions

The father, who had last spoken to the victim on the phone on Monday, was distraught and demanded swift justice for her daughter. "What would I get from the committee? The apple of my eye left me. I had raised her with such care. Is this how the government will uphold the dignity of women?" said the father.

He furiously added, “This is the first time I was allowed inside the hostel and the sight of it has shaken me. The building is in such a sorry state. I wouldn't have let her stay here if I had seen it earlier. I have spent my life’s savings to teach my daughter from Mumbai and losing her today in such a grievous situation to accept.”

"This shouldn't happen with anyone. There should be action against the hostel administration. We know nothing good will come out of the committee." said the father as he and the family rode off in a police van sobbing.

Girls asked to move as incident sends shockwaves across city

The inmates of the state-run hostel were asked to vacate the hostel premises two months ago, as the building had become dilapidated and was in need of repairs. While most girls at the hostel are away on their summer break barring a few who had exams. The remaining girls were packed off to the nearby state-run Telang Memorial Hostel at Churchgate on Wednesday evening.

Ever since the incident came to light, both Savitribai Phule and Telang hostels were clamped down. A student residing at Telang Hostel said “ Until Wednesday afternoon we weren't allowed to venture out without any valid reason, though the restrictions were relaxed to some extent later in the day.”

Kanojia’s unsuspecting behaviour fails to alarm hostel inmates

"When some of the victim's friends went to her room in the afternoon to call her for lunch, they found her door locked. Meanwhile, her father also called as he wasn't able to reach her. The girls immediately alerted the office. Since the door was locked, the staff had to enter her room through a window," said a Savitribai Phule hostel inmate on the condition of anonymity.

She said that Kanojia, the accused security guard, had been working at the hostel for the past 18 years and was responsible for carrying out various odd tasks on the premises. "He would speak very sweetly with the girls and that he cared about them. We never felt any unease by his behaviour," said the inmate.

The hostel inmates also complained about the male staff as well as construction workers being allowed freely on the premises, even as other men, including the kin of the inmates, are prohibited from entering the premises. "We had asked the warden to alert us if a construction worker was to enter the building," said the student.