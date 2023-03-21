 Mumbai: Gritty school girl takes SSC exam from an ambulance
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Mubashshira held the question paper in her hand while a writer would pen down the answers she dictated | FP

Mumbai: Mubashshira Sayyed, a Class 10 student from Bandra's Anjuman-I-Islam's Dr MIJ Girls High School took her SSC exam from an ambulance on Monday,reported TOI.

On Friday, while returning from her exam centre at St Stanislaus High School, Bandra, Mubashshira met with a car accident that injured her left foot. She was reportedly rushed to the Holy Family Hospital by the driver and her batchmates where she was operated on the same day.

Put on complete bed rest for two weeks, Mubashshira worried about her Biology board exam which was to be held on Monday. Determined to not miss her chance, Mubashshira went to the exam centre where she was made to lie down in the ambulance itself. She reached the centre by 10:15 am, and got her paper by 11 am.

Mubashshira held the question paper in her hand while a writer would pen down the answers she dictated. Sister Arockiammal Anthony, Principal of St Stanislaus High School, invigilated the student while a police official and a peon stood outside the ambulance.

“I am glad I got to appear for the exam. I did not want to miss this chance, though it felt weird to only hold the question paper for over two hours and see someone else write your answers," said the student while talking to TOI. Mubashshira plans on appearing for her last two papers on March 23 (Social Science I) and March 25 (Social Science II) from the ambulance as well.

