Mumbai: Ahead of SSC exams, students lose books, hall tickets in Malad fire

On Monday, a fire engulfed nearly 1,000 houses in the Anand Nagar slum in Appa pada, Malad East, killing one person.

Nearly 2,000 families were rendered homeless in the fire and cooling operations continued till the next day.

Several residents were preparing for SSC exams

The fire broke out even as several students residing in the Appa Pada area were preparing for their SSC exams.

As per reports from Mid Day, a Hindi-medium civic school student, Sunny Shrivastav, has a Maths 2 paper on Wednesday, however his books were charred in the blaze.

Shrivastav told Mid-Day that his school teacher assured students of help with regard to hall tickets.

Aniket Ingale, a class 10 student said that the school administration told him along with others to appear for the exam.

Ingale, however claimed that he wasn't sure how they would appear for the exam without hall tickets. He further claimed that they neither had electricity nor a place to study.

Flames destroyed nearly 850 huts

On Monday evening, the fire broke out in an area with approximately 5,000 huts located on forest land. The flames spread quickly as a result of the explosion of 15 to 20 LPG cylinders, destroying approximately c.

Even after the fire was extinguished, there was panic among the slum residents. So the BMC roped in volunteers trained by the civic disaster management cell in evacuation with local police, guidance to the public and moving them to the assembly area.