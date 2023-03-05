e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: FIR filed against Class 12 student for trying to cheat on HSC Math exam

Meanwhile in Buldhana, the local police arrested five people, including two teachers at a private school, for allegedly leaking parts of the Maths paper of the ongoing class 12 board exam 30 minutes before the test on Friday.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
The board has said that there won't be any re-test of Maths paper as it didn't find the purported leak to be widespread. | File

Mumbai: According to media reports, a Class 12 science student in Dadar was discovered with the HSC board Mathematics question paper 23 minutes before the exam on Friday.

The student in question belonged to Anthony D'Silva High School, and a total of three pupils have been charged for attempting to cheat on state board exams as per an ABP report. The case has been handed over to the crime branch.

Maharashtra HSC Exam: State board to give six marks for error in Class 12 English paper
article-image

The police, in a statement, said that they are probing if there are other people involved in the malpractice.

A first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 5 and 6 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982 on Saturday following a complaint of paper leak by Rangnath Gawde, Block Education Officer, Panchayat Samiti, Sindkhed Raja. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is also investigating the matter.

However, the board has said that there won't be any re-test of Maths paper as it didn't find the purported leak to be widespread.

It also said that the students had entered their exam centres for the 11 am Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) paper before the images were out on social media at 10:30 am.

Mumbai: SSC class 10 students overcrowd exam centres, schools in a fix
article-image

