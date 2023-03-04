Maharashtra HSC Exam: State board to give six marks for error in Class 12 English paper

e-Paper Get App
In a statement issued by the Board, it mentioned that after a meeting among the Board of Studies and subject experts it has come to the fore that there was an error in the English paper.

Manasi Saraf JoshiUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Maharashtra board had printed what appeared to be instructions for paper checkers in place of the question statements. These questions were allotted two marks each, totalling six marks. |

Pune: It seems all is not well with Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Despite stringent measures taken to curb the copying during the examination, mass copying in Pune district and paper leak in Buldhana surfaced.

Now, the State board has decided to accord six marks for the error in the first paper of Higher Secondary Education (HSC) which took place on February 21. In a statement issued by the Board, it mentioned that after a meeting among the Board of Studies and subject experts it has come to the fore that there was an error in the English paper.

Apparently, in question 3, students were unable to decipher sub-questions no. A3, A4, and A5. The board had printed what appeared to be instructions for paper checkers in place of the question statements. These questions were allotted two marks each, totalling six marks.

Board said, “if the students have simply made a reference of Poetry section-2/poetry/section or have attempted it or have written the sub-questions no. A3, A4, and A5 in all cases the students will be getting the marks.

“Each question carries two marks and thus six marks will be given to the students who have attempted it”, said the board release.

Several students through twitter had demanded to get the full marks.

