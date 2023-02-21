Maharashtra HSC 2023: Three errors found in Class 12 English exam; board to consult experts

In Question 3, students were unable to decipher sub-questions no. A3, A4, and A5. The board had printed what appeared to be instructions for paper checkers in place of the question statements. | Twitter

Pune: Maharashtra Higher Secondary State Board examinations commenced today with much fanfare, however, an error was recorded in the HSC's first paper itself as the state board erroneously printed the synoptic answers in place of three sub-questions.

The error was recorded in the second section (poetry) of board's first exam- English, which took place on Tuesday between 11 am to 2:10 pm.

Read Also Maharashtra State Board Exam 2023: HSC papers begin today amid staff shortage at Mumbai colleges

In Question 3, students were unable to decipher sub-questions no. A3, A4, and A5. The board had printed what appeared to be instructions for paper checkers in place of the question statements. These questions were allotted two marks each, totalling six marks.

While talking to Free Press Journal, State Board Secretary Anuradha Oak said, "I have come to know about it, but unless the members of Board of Studies and the divisional moderators do not confirm it, I cannot comment further. All I can do is to assure the students that the Board will take the right decision. Students must concentrate on their studies."

Subsequently, the Maharashtra State Board released a statement that read:

"A joint meeting of the Board of Studies in English and chief moderators of all divisions was to take place today, but they couldn't meet. Once the experts meet, the board will come to know about the issue exactly and will take a decision accordingly, keeping in mind the interest of students. We need to check what went wrong and at what level."

Students have taken to Twitter to demand six extra marks to account for the errors.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Mumbai: Students worry about city traffic ahead of HSC 2023 board exam

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)