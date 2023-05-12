Mumbai: Despite liver transplant, Dahisar student stands tall with 95.2% in CBSE Class 10 board exams

Arjun Sharma with mother Shilpi Sharma |

Mumbai: In a story that exudes grit and determination, Arjun Sharma, who went through a liver transplant last year, defied all odds to score 95.2% in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results in 2023.

A student of Ryan International School in Kandivali, Arjun had to skip most of his lectures last year after the transplant which had affected his academics in a major way.

“I started having complications with my liver when I was in 9th grade and it worsened in 2021. I had a liver transplant in January 2022 after which my studies were majorly affected. But my school teachers and principal helped a lot through the entire process. They were always available to me on call and motivated me to do well,” said Arjun, a resident of Dahisar.

Though Arjun slowly found a way to pick up his interest in academics, the real issue came while preparing for his exams.

“I had lost my pace in writing which is when I started to solve multiple questions to pick up my speed,” added Arjun.

Arjun’s biggest inspiration was also the person who transplanted her liver to Arjun to give him a new lease on life.

“My mother, Shilpi, is the one who transplanted her liver to me and saved my life. She is one of my biggest inspirations and I aspire to do something great for her in life,” said an emotional Arjun.

As Arjun scripts his journey to success in the coming years, the student hopes to be a Software Engineer in the future and doesn’t see his health issues as a hindrance to the same.