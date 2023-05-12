 Mumbai: Despite liver transplant, Dahisar student stands tall with 95.2% in CBSE Class 10 board exams
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: Despite liver transplant, Dahisar student stands tall with 95.2% in CBSE Class 10 board exams

Mumbai: Despite liver transplant, Dahisar student stands tall with 95.2% in CBSE Class 10 board exams

A student of Ryan International School in Kandivali, Arjun had to skip most of his lectures last year after the transplant which had affected his academics in a major way.

Abhishek NairUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Arjun Sharma with mother Shilpi Sharma |

Mumbai: In a story that exudes grit and determination, Arjun Sharma, who went through a liver transplant last year, defied all odds to score 95.2% in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results in 2023. 

A student of Ryan International School in Kandivali, Arjun had to skip most of his lectures last year after the transplant which had affected his academics in a major way.

“I started having complications with my liver when I was in 9th grade and it worsened in 2021. I had a liver transplant in January 2022 after which my studies were majorly affected. But my school teachers and principal helped a lot through the entire process. They were always available to me on call and motivated me to do well,” said Arjun, a resident of Dahisar. 

Though Arjun slowly found a way to pick up his interest in academics, the real issue came while preparing for his exams.

“I had lost my pace in writing which is when I started to solve multiple questions to pick up my speed,” added Arjun. 

Arjun’s biggest inspiration was also the person who transplanted her liver to Arjun to give him a new lease on life. 

“My mother, Shilpi, is the one who transplanted her liver to me and saved my life. She is one of my biggest inspirations and I aspire to do something great for her in life,” said an emotional Arjun. 

As Arjun scripts his journey to success in the coming years, the student hopes to be a Software Engineer in the future and doesn’t see his health issues as a hindrance to the same.

Read Also
CBSE 10th Result 2023: As scorecards come out at cbseresults.nic.in, what's next for Class 10...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Despite liver transplant, Dahisar student stands tall with 95.2% in CBSE Class 10 board...

Mumbai: Despite liver transplant, Dahisar student stands tall with 95.2% in CBSE Class 10 board...

CBSE Class 10, 12 results: Mumbai's high scorers beat the odds to ace the exams

CBSE Class 10, 12 results: Mumbai's high scorers beat the odds to ace the exams

CBSE Class 10,12 results: Mumbai's top scorers put city on the map

CBSE Class 10,12 results: Mumbai's top scorers put city on the map

IIT Bombay: No 'branch change', fewer subjects for new engineering entrants

IIT Bombay: No 'branch change', fewer subjects for new engineering entrants

Mumbai schools thrilled with CBSE scores despite national dip in results

Mumbai schools thrilled with CBSE scores despite national dip in results