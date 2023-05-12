CBSE 10th Result 2023: As scorecards come out at cbseresults.nic.in, what's next for Class 10 students?

CBSE Class 10 Results 2023 | ANI

Mumbai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 results at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in today, May 12, 2023.

Candidates, who wish to access their results, have to enter their login credentials with admit card number, roll number, school number, and date of birth.

CBSE Class 10 exams began on February 14 and concluded on March 21 with 21,86, 485 students appearing for the same.

CBSE Class 10 Results; how to check

Go to results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the class 10 result page.

Use the login credentials to access information.

Check and download your CBSE results.

With the CBSE results being out, here are some things that Class 10 students should know as they move forward to the next step of college admissions.

CBSE Class 10 results 2023: Availability of documents

With the results declared, documents is being provided to the students through the DigiLocker. Students can login to their DigiLocker by using the pin provided by schools or with their respective aadhar numbers.

Moreover, CBSE is also set to provide printed marksheets cum passing certificates to the students through their schools.

For regular students in foreign countries: Students can get their digital documents on their emails through the CBSE DigiLocker page. The passing certificates will be provided to the students through their schools.

Details on merit list

To avoid any unhealthy competition, CBSE has not released any official merit list. CBSE is also not awarding first, second, or third divisions to its students but will be providing merit certificate to 0.1% of the students, who scored the highest marks across subjects.

Verification, photocopy, reevaluation

CBSE will also be providing facilities to students as provided in earlier years of getting their marks verified, to obtain photocopies, and reevaluation. A notice will be issued on the same separately but the facility will start on May 16, 2023.

Chances for students in supplementary exam

In light of the changes under National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE has changed the nomenclature of the compartment exam to supplement exam.

Class 10 students will now be allowed to improve their performance in 02 subject in the supplementary exam. For students placed in the Supplementary category, and for those wishing to improve their performance, the Supplementary exam will be conducted in July 2023 with dates expected soon. Supplementary exam will be held on the syllabus of Main Exam - 2023.

When will the 2024 CBSE board exams be conducted?

CBSE has decided to conduct the 2024 examination from February 15, 2024.