Mumbai: Campus Cat Ginger, A Feline Phenomenon At Sophia College

Sophia Campus Cat - Ginger |

While navigating through the Sophia College’s canteen, amid the clatter trays and aroma of tea, a familiar sight captures focus; a vibrant orange fluff ball, curled up on a bench, demands full attention.With watchful eyes, he carefully observes every person passing by, noting their every move.

Meet Ginger, the five-year-old orange cat who loves chicken and hates Mondays.

As students tackle lectures, assignments, and early morning classes, you'll often find Ginger gracefully lounging in the cosiest spots on campus. His favourite spots include sun-soaked botanical gardens, canteen benches, and any corner that offers a good nap.

Ginger made his debut at Sophia College in 2019. His arrival had a great impact on the campus. While the college has been home to many cats over the years, Ginger possessed a captivating personality that set him apart from any other campus cat. This charming feline soon became the talk of the campus. Ginger loves food and his love for food is not limited to his meals. His daily chicken-stealing antics became a quirky part of college life for students.

With his nose high in the air and paws as light as a feather, Ginger strolls through the canteen, capturing the attention of everyone in his vicinity. Some mentioned that Ginger's presence not only improved their attendance but also motivated them to come to college just to see him. A few even mentioned that Ginger served as a positive distraction from exam stress.

Ginger often graces the hostel rooms with his regular visits. Hostelites enjoy his company and claim that he is an excellent listener. His tiny yet wrinkled forehead whispers tales of years gone by, while his eyes sparkle with stories waiting to be shared. This veteran is often found contemplating near the botanical garden, like a grandpa on a random Thursday morning. It seems as though if Ginger could speak the human language, he would be an amazing storyteller.

Ginger never misses an opportunity to startle anybody. Don't be surprised if you spot an orange head next to you in class, nodding in agreement with the professor. Ginger loves nose boops, and one can't walk past him without giving him a pet; otherwise, they’re likely to have a bad day—that's the kind of power he holds.

In 2022, Ginger was joined by another cat named Jeera, rescued by one of the faculty members. Initially, this cat-duo seemed to share a mutual disinterest in each other's presence. However, as days passed, they grew fond of each other and became inseparable. Jeera, being a kitten, found comfort under Ginger's whiskers. Although Ginger may not have known how to express love, we knew he had Jeera's back if anything went wrong. Eventually, Jeera was adopted by someone in the neighbourhood, leaving Ginger alone once again.

Aryata Singh, a second-year student and devoted fan of Ginger, expressed, “Ginger, is an integral part of Sophia. He greets me every morning, seeming to be extra affectionate, and loves to take a nap on my backpack. He is an orange cat, a breed whose next move you can never predict. So don't be fooled by his cuddliness, because he might leave you with bite marks in the next minute.”

Eliza Aranha, one of the staff members who often bring flowers for Ginger, shared, “I meet Ginger every morning, and he instantly makes my day better. I call him my Billu boy, and he’s the cutest cat I have ever met.”

Khushi Jangid, an ex-student of Sophia College, recalled, "I first encountered Ginger in 2019, and I immediately thought he resembled Garfield from the comic series. He was so lazy, and just ate and slept throughout the day. Everyone adored him and within a short span, he became everyone's favourite.”

Ginger continues to be the same cat as he was back in 2019, just with a bigger body and an even bigger appetite.