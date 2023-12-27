Sophia College Hosts Mural Painting Event To Challenge Menstruation Taboos | File

Sophia College for Women recently hosted a significant event that brought together students and artists in a creative endeavor. The focus of this gathering was a mural painting event that turned the college walls into a canvas adorned with vibrant colors and a powerful message.

'Change The Psychle' Themed Event

The initiative, named "Change the Psychle," spearheaded by Dr. Neerja Birla, aimed to raise awareness and challenge taboos surrounding menstruation. In collaboration with Team Mpower and Ujaas, the event sought to break the silence by fostering open dialogues, providing education, and raising awareness through art.

The event garnered significant support from teachers and students of the college, who actively volunteered in large numbers to promote the cause and positively responded to the event.

Students Share Thoughts

Reflecting on the event, Dhyana Jain, a student and active volunteer expressed, “Being a part of this event was a lovely opportunity. Interacting with Team Ujaas made me realize how period poverty is still a big issue in our society. The fact that we feel the need to address this in 2023 is problematic in itself. I’m grateful to Sophia College and the team and I’m looking forward to more such events.”

Nakshatri Chaudhary, another student volunteer shared, “It was an amazing experience to meet Dr. Birla in person. She has inspired me to organize similar events in my hometown. She has encouraged and motivated me to work towards women's empowerment.”

Shreya Shendre, a student at Sophia College added, “I felt thrilled looking at the mural painting and especially the subject of it all. It’s high time that we as a society, destigmatize the taboo and prejudice around menstruation; it is natural and crucial for the healthy growth of a woman’s body.”