Law Student Charged For Defaming Mahatma Gandhi Statue | Representational Image

A final-year law student and local SFI activist was charged by the Kerala police on Tuesday for allegedly defaming a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, in a recent incident. The complainant claims that the actions of the accused is disrespect to Mahatma Gandhi and may lead to divisions in the society.

A complaint filed by the KSU activists of Bharath Matha College has led to the registration of a case against Adeen Nazar, a final-year law student.

Accused put sunglasses on Gandhi's statue

The accused allegedly placed a pair of black sunglasses on the Mahatma Gandhi statue that was placed within the college grounds on December 21, according to the FIR.

Additionally, it claims that after keeping the sunglasses and decorating the statue, he recorded a video, which he then posted to college WhatsApp groups.

According to the complaint, his activities amounted to disparaging Gandhiji's greatness with the goal of dividing society.

Police complaint filed

The police have opened an investigation and filed a case.

Neither the SFI nor the accused have responded to the matter as of yet.

According to a senior police official who spoke to PTI, a case has been filed against him under sections 153 (promoting dissension) and 426 (mischief).