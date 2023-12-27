Alleged Sexual Assault In College Leads Student To Hang Herself In Haryana

Representative Image |

A college girl committed suicide after she was allegedly sexually assaulted. The incident took place at Safidon town of Jind District in Haryana. The girl hung herself at her home.

Manish, a Jind district native, has been named as the accused in the event.

Girl's uncle filed the complaint

According to a police complaint the deceased's uncle filed with Safidon police, she was harassed by a resident of the same the village throughout her time in college. The girl attended a nearby village-based college during her second year of graduation, wherein she was relentlessly stalked and teased.

According to the complaint, she told her mother about the incident and then took her own life at home. The complaint alleges that the accused had been harassing and following her for the past six months.

Doctors reported her dead on arrival

"She didn't open the door when I got there. When we finally forced the door open and went inside, we discovered that she was hanging from the ceiling fan," her uncle accused, as reported by the ANI. Doctors reported her dead as soon as she was rushed to the hospital.

The mother alleges that the defendant would often make comments and use vulgar language.

She was perturbed by the sexual harassment, according to her mother, and also tried to persuade the accused not to bother her.

Following the receipt of a formal complaint, Safidon police filed a section 306 (abetment of suicide) booking and began an investigation against the accused.

(With inputs from ANI)