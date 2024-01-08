Students At Sophia College Host Open Mic Event In Solidarity With Palestine |

Sophia College for Women hosted an open mic event on December 16th, centered around the theme of "Rhythm and Resistance." The event, designed to bring attention to the challenges experienced by the people in Palestine, saw substantial involvement from the student body.

Organized by Sophia's Social Reforms Initiative (SSRI) club, the event featured students expressing their thoughts and emotions through various mediums. A considerable number of students took the stage to perform.

The participants presented a diverse array of expressions, including singing songs, narrating original poems, and displaying posters all of which contributed to showcasing their support for Palestine. In a display of solidarity, students wore themed attire, incorporating elements such as earrings and face paints.

Shubhaangi Trivedi, the Secretary of SSRI and a second-year student, stated, "Being the secretary of a club that advocates speaking up and showing up, organizing this event was imperative. My team and I were pleased with the significant turnout, and personally, I have gained valuable insights from this experience."

Khadija Rizvi, the senior executive of the SSRI club, shared, "Given the significance of the cause to me, I took the lead in organizing the event alongside the rest of the SSRI team. I consider it a success, and it was heartening to witness a substantial turnout despite everyone's busy schedules. Numerous students chose to wear the Kuffiyeh, which is a symbol of resistance. Overall, it proved to be a successful event."

Edwina D’souza, one of the active participants and a second year student conveyed, “I believe the event made a significant impact as we united in solidarity with the people of Palestine.”

Following the impactful performances, the students led a mini procession from the event venue to the college canteen. During the procession, the students chanted "Free Palestine" three times, underscoring their commitment to raising awareness and advocating for change.