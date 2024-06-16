Mulund: Autorickshaw Driver's Son Scores 100 Percentile In MHT CET, Dreams Of Aerospace Research Abroad |

Parth Vaity secured a 100 percentile in the MHT CET (PCM), a highly competitive entrance exam for engineering colleges in Maharashtra.

The young scholar expressed his astonishment at his performance, stating, "I wasn’t expecting this percentage. Initially, when the answer key and responses were released, I compared and was expecting somewhere around 180 or 185 scores. I didn’t think that I will score 100 percentile on that score. It was really shocking. I was happy and confused at the same time."

Rigorous preparation and structured routine

Parth attributes his success to his rigorous preparation for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which simultaneously covered the MHT CET syllabus. "My preparation was mainly based on the JEE which also covered this. I used to solve class modules, after that I referred to some outer books and few more material solved. Entire evening used to go in solving that," he explained.

His daily routine was disciplined and intense. "I usually wake up at 6 or 7 in the morning. I have my classes at 8 till 1:30 or 2. Initially I used to go from Mulund to Andheri for my classes. After some time, I shifted to Andheri hostel for my classes so that I can save a little bit of my time there. Then around 5 pm to 8 pm I used to do my class homework. After that, I used to do my extra studies like solving modules and extra books that I had bought," he detailed.

Maintaining such a disciplined schedule was not without its challenges. "Mainly the difficult part was in maintaining a disciplined schedule every day. Like someday you are not enough motivated to do your studies. Keeping a discipline and following the schedule every day it helped me out," Parth admitted. He found motivation in comparing his scores with his friends. "My strategy to keep myself motivated and disciplined was looking at the exam scores and comparing with my friends. We used to have weekly and biweekly tests and their scores which used to display. So, I used to see and compare my score and I need to do better than them. So that usually drives me to study better."

Family support amid financial challenges

Despite facing financial challenges, Parth’s family was firm in their support. "My dad is an autorickshaw driver, whereas my mother is a household helper. There were a little bit of financial issues during my study time in the last two years. But they didn’t back off from helping me in getting any books, materials that I needed," he shared.

Parth’s ultimate goal is to secure a good placement and provide financial support to his parents. "One of my many motivations was I want to score good and get into a good college. If I could get a really good placement I could help my parent financially," he stated.

Having secured an rank of 367 in the JEE Advanced, with a category rank of 50, Parth plans to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay. Looking ahead, he expressed his passion for physics and aerospace, stating, "I want to go abroad and do some research in Physics. Physics has been my keen interest topic. From 9th grade, I have been reading extra books on physics. Aerospace topics are something that excites me and I find it interesting."

Parth’s journey to success also involved minimising distractions from social media. "I tried staying away from social media because in the start I found social media too much distracting. Once my score started falling a little down as compared to my friends. That’s when I realised I should stop using my social media," he revealed.