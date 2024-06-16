“YouTube Is A Distraction”: Dombivali’s Pushkar Byadgi Scores 100 Percentile In PCM At MHT CET 2024

Pushkar Byadgi Scores 100 Percentile In PCM At MHT CET 2024 |

Pushkar Byadgi, a student from Dombivali, has achieved 100 percentile in the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) stream of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024. Speaking with the Free Press Journal, Pushkar expressed his excitement and shared his journey to success.

“I feel excited. I was sort of expecting it but was aiming for around 99.99 percentile,” Pushkar stated. Celebrating with a nice dinner with his family and classmates, he emphasised the importance of hard work and consistent practice.

Pushkar’s key advice for future aspirants includes practicing previous years' questions, focusing on the Maharashtra State Textbook as the entire syllabus is based on it, and solving a lot of mock tests to manage time effectively, especially since the math section can be lengthy.

Pushkar found a few chapters in mathematics complex but managed to overcome them by solving numerous questions on those topics. He stated that the overall papers were quite smooth. “I think a few chapters in mathematics were a bit complex; apart from that, I don’t think there is any difficulty in MHT CET,” he said.

Pushkar advises against relying on YouTube for additional information, stressing that attending lectures attentively should be enough and noting that YouTube can be quite distracting. “I strongly advise not to use YouTube as such. Because YouTube is quite distracting, and if you have attended the lectures attentively in your classes, then you don’t need any additional sort of,” he stated.

Pushkar plans to pursue electrical engineering at IIT Bombay, having secured a 280 score in JEE Advanced with a rank of 208 and the same score in JEE Mains. Inspired by his brother, who is also an engineer, Pushkar is determined to pursue a career in engineering. “My inspiration is my brother, who is also an engineer and has provided me with a lot of insights,” he shared.

Read Also MHT CET 2024 Results Declared: 37 Candidates Score A Perfect 100

He credits his success to his parents, who constantly motivated and supported him. “My parents have constantly motivated me as well as supported me and adjusted for me throughout these two years,” he said. Pushkar maintained a balanced study routine, which included 4 to 5 hours of daily study, with a major focus on mathematics, followed by physics and chemistry. Pushkar also engaged in cycling and badminton to relieve stress.