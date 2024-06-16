MHT CET 2024 Results Declared: 37 Candidates Score A Perfect 100

Maharashtra State CET Cell has announced the MHT CET result 2024.
This year, 37 candidates, 20 and 17 from Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) respectively, were awarded 100 percentile scores.
Key Details:
PCB Group Examination: Conducted from April 22, 2024, to April 30, 2024.
PCM Group Examination: Conducted from May 2, 2024, to May 16, 2024.
Examination Centers: Held at 159 centers, with 143 in Maharashtra and 16 outside the state.
Participation:
PCM Registered Candidates: 314,675; Appeared: 295,577
PCB Registered Candidates: 410,377; Appeared: 379,800
Topper 100 percentile list:
A total of 37 candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile, including:
PCB Group
1. Pratham Vishnukant Gupta
2. Joshi Mrudul Sameer
3. Chothe Shravani Kailas
4. Mohammed Ismail Naik
5. Jha Abhishek Virendra
6. Aadya Durgaprasad Harichandan
7. Ramtirthakar Pratik Gajanan
8. Aditya Dagwar
9. Soham Bhimrao Lagad
10. Aradhya Mahadeorao Sanap
11. Shreya Vilas Bhole
12. Saumya Dixit
13. Aadesh Sahebrao Nichat
14. Sanmay Vikram Shah
15. Satyajit Sudhir Jagtap
16. Karpe Aditya Ajit
17. Ansari Fahad Mohammad Kalim
PCM Group
1. Harshvardhan Navendu Gupta
2. Parth Padmabhushan Asati
3. Pranav Arora
4. Aryan Dattatray Bhure
5. Pratikshya Panigrahy
6. Ghate Amalesh Umakant
7. Sakorkar Sharannya
8. Aditya Singh
9. Prerana Diwan
10. Moksh Nimesh Patel
11. Byadgi Pushkar Vinay
12. Gawand Pranav Tanaji
13. Parth Viraj Vaity
14. Soni Madhav Pawankumar
15. Shah Vanshika Sachinkumar Sneha
16. Samruddhi Ombase
17. Maitreya Walimbe
18. Akshat Ajay Banzal
19. Ankita Sagar
20. Bhosale Viraj Ashvinikumar
Following the announcement of the MHT CET 2024 results, all eligible candidates will receive counseling from the authorities.