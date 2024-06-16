MHT CET 2024 Results Declared: 37 Candidates Score A Perfect 100

Maharashtra State CET Cell has announced the MHT CET result 2024.

This year, 37 candidates, 20 and 17 from Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) respectively, were awarded 100 percentile scores.

Key Details:

PCB Group Examination: Conducted from April 22, 2024, to April 30, 2024.

PCM Group Examination: Conducted from May 2, 2024, to May 16, 2024.

Examination Centers: Held at 159 centers, with 143 in Maharashtra and 16 outside the state.

Participation:

PCM Registered Candidates: 314,675; Appeared: 295,577

PCB Registered Candidates: 410,377; Appeared: 379,800

Topper 100 percentile list:

A total of 37 candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile, including:

PCB Group

1. Pratham Vishnukant Gupta

2. Joshi Mrudul Sameer

3. Chothe Shravani Kailas

4. Mohammed Ismail Naik

5. Jha Abhishek Virendra

6. Aadya Durgaprasad Harichandan

7. Ramtirthakar Pratik Gajanan

8. Aditya Dagwar

9. Soham Bhimrao Lagad

10. Aradhya Mahadeorao Sanap

11. Shreya Vilas Bhole

12. Saumya Dixit

13. Aadesh Sahebrao Nichat

14. Sanmay Vikram Shah

15. Satyajit Sudhir Jagtap

16. Karpe Aditya Ajit

17. Ansari Fahad Mohammad Kalim

PCM Group

1. Harshvardhan Navendu Gupta

2. Parth Padmabhushan Asati

3. Pranav Arora

4. Aryan Dattatray Bhure

5. Pratikshya Panigrahy

6. Ghate Amalesh Umakant

7. Sakorkar Sharannya

8. Aditya Singh

9. Prerana Diwan

10. Moksh Nimesh Patel

11. Byadgi Pushkar Vinay

12. Gawand Pranav Tanaji

13. Parth Viraj Vaity

14. Soni Madhav Pawankumar

15. Shah Vanshika Sachinkumar Sneha

16. Samruddhi Ombase

17. Maitreya Walimbe

18. Akshat Ajay Banzal

19. Ankita Sagar

20. Bhosale Viraj Ashvinikumar

Following the announcement of the MHT CET 2024 results, all eligible candidates will receive counseling from the authorities.