 MU Wins First Prize In Dr. P.C. Alexander Inter-University Impromptu English Elocution Competition Organised By Maha Raj Bhawan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMU Wins First Prize In Dr. P.C. Alexander Inter-University Impromptu English Elocution Competition Organised By Maha Raj Bhawan

MU Wins First Prize In Dr. P.C. Alexander Inter-University Impromptu English Elocution Competition Organised By Maha Raj Bhawan

Rishabh Upadhyay, a student of Sathaye College, won the first prize in the competition. Additionally, the university also secured the second prize in the Marathi elocution competition.

Vikrant JhaUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Mumbai University secured the first prize in state level Dr. P.C. Alexander inter-university impromptu English elocution competition that was recently organised by the Raj Bhavan. Rishabh Upadhyay, a student of Sathaye College, won the first prize in the competition. Additionally, the university also secured the second prize in the Marathi elocution competition.

The competition for English elocution was held at Mumbai University on 15th October 2024. Upadhyay won the competition after impressing the judges with his spontaneous speech on the topic: 'Cyber Crime and Cyber Security in the Modern World’ in the allotted time frame of seven minutes.

Shreya Kulkarni, a student of Shreeman Bhagojisheth Keer Law College, Ratnagiri, won the second prize in the Marathi elocution competition for her presentation of the topic ‘samparka vadhala, samvada harawala’ (contacts increased, communication lost). This Marathi impromptu elocution competition was held at Savitribai Phule Pune University on October 10.

Read Also
Mumbai University Announces Extension Of Deadline For Admissions To Distance And Online Courses;...
article-image

These competitions are organised every year by the Raj Bhavan with an aim to improve oratory skills and develop persuasive skills among college students. Organised in two phases, the first phase sees students compete in inter-college competition held at each university. 

FPJ Shorts
'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath Shinde Selling Off Key Mumbai Properties
'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath Shinde Selling Off Key Mumbai Properties
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Fake Doctor For Running Clinic In Kandivali Without Valid Medical Degree For Past 7 Years
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Fake Doctor For Running Clinic In Kandivali Without Valid Medical Degree For Past 7 Years
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Over ₹2 Crore In Past 2 Days
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Over ₹2 Crore In Past 2 Days
Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Notorious Shooter Sukha, Key Suspect In Salman Khan Assassination Plot
Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Notorious Shooter Sukha, Key Suspect In Salman Khan Assassination Plot

The first place winners in this preliminary round can participate in the final round — the state level inter-university impromptu elocution competition. Students from 25 colleges affiliated with the university participated in the first round. According to the University Development Department, a total of nine universities in the state participated in the final round of the competition.

Read Also
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth’s Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal...
article-image

Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Principal Dr. Ajay Bhamare and Registrar Dr. Prasad Karande, among others, congratulated Upadhyay and Kulkarni and wished them the best for their future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MU Wins First Prize In Dr. P.C. Alexander Inter-University Impromptu English Elocution Competition...

MU Wins First Prize In Dr. P.C. Alexander Inter-University Impromptu English Elocution Competition...

HSSC Announces Results for Group C and D Recruitment Exams

HSSC Announces Results for Group C and D Recruitment Exams

RBI Summer Internship: Registration Starts; Check Eligibility, Link To Apply

RBI Summer Internship: Registration Starts; Check Eligibility, Link To Apply

Netherlands to Reduce English-Taught University Courses

Netherlands to Reduce English-Taught University Courses

AYUSH UG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Out Important Details

AYUSH UG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Out Important Details