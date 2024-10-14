Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth’s Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal During Interaction With Students At Mumbai University

Kiren Rijiju |

Mumbai: Stating India has an incomparable youth power which is the strength of the nation, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday asserted that the contribution of students will be important to achieve the goal of a developed India.

Interacting with the students on 'Personality Development and Various Educational Opportunities' organised at Mumbai University, Rijiju said India has got a great heritage of sports culture and to further develop this sports culture, important initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India are being implemented by the government and many young athletes have started getting opportunities in the sports field through these initiatives.

In the event organised by the varsity’s Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre in collaboration with other centres, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister also advised the students to aim for achieving bigger goals in the state. Saying that many opportunities have been opened for the students through the state and the central governments, he appealed to more students to take advantage of all the opportunities available to them.

Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University, Professor Ravindra Kulkarni, said that while India is moving forward as a sports powerhouse, many students of the university are earning names at the state and national level through tireless efforts. He also said that various career opportunities have been opened through Mumbai University in traditional courses along with skilled courses.

In the introduction of the program, Director of Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), Sunil Vare, informed the students about various activities being implemented through BARTI at the University.