Pune: Congress Reduced Minority Affairs Ministry To 'Muslim Affairs Ministry', says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju; Visits Lahuji Salve Smarak In Sangamvadi (VIDEO)

Pune: Congress Reduced Minority Affairs Ministry To 'Muslim Affairs Ministry', says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju; Visits Lahuji Salve Smarak In Sangamvadi

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the Congress during its rule had reduced the Ministry of Minority Affairs to the "Muslim Affairs Ministry" and its leader Rahul Gandhi was now spreading a fake narrative that minorities are unsafe in India.

Rijiju said Muslims must not become the vote bank of the Congress as it was damaging the nation as well as the community itself.

"As the in charge of the Minority Affairs Ministry, I want to clarify certain things. During its regime, the Congress reduced the Minority Affairs Ministry to a Muslim Affairs Ministry. We are trying to change that impression. Our government is working equally for all minorities in the country. It is committed to the national interest," he said.

Asserting that the Congress narrowed the focus of the ministry since it saw Muslims as a vote bank, Rijiju said, "The Narendra Modi government's schemes are benefiting Muslims just like they benefit other communities. Then why should Muslims remain a vote bank for Congress? This is damaging not just for the nation but for Muslims as well. When they become the vote bank of one political party and its allies, it does more harm than good." The Union government will work to keep all six minority communities in the country together and will make "people aware that a wrong narrative is being spread by Rahul Gandhi and his associates that minorities are not safe in India".

Gandhi is speaking ill of the country on foreign soil and is collaborating with anti-India forces, the Union minister alleged.

"See the sort of politics being played? Have you ever heard of a leader going abroad and maligning its image? People have rejected him for 10 years and now he is abusing the country abroad and joining hands with anti-India forces," Rijju said.

In America, Gandhi blurted out what he thought of reservations and then resorted to covering it up, Rijiju alleged.

During his trip to the USA recently, Gandhi said one can think of ending reservations when India becomes a "fair place", which he added it wasn't at the moment. Gandhi had later clarified saying he was not against reservations and in fact wanted to remove the 50 per cent cap on it so that more people could benefit.

Queried about Muslim representation in the BJP, Rijiju said, "It is not one-way politics. How can our candidates win if they don't vote for us? We cannot snatch anyone's vote. If we get votes from the community, we will have MPs and ministers from that community. If we don't get votes, how can we make MPs and ministers?" Rijiju also said his ministry, in partnership with state governments, will be setting up 'Samvidhan Bhavans' in every district to provide facilities to citizens.

Kiren Rijiju Visits Lahuji Salve Smarak In Sangamvadi

The Union Minister visited the Lahuji Salve Smarak in Sangamvadi on Monday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Visited the Mahan Krantikari Lahuji Salve Smarak in Sangamvadi, Pune today, where I paid my tributes to a visionary leader who championed social justice and upliftment. I also took the time to inspect the ongoing work at the Smarak. His ideals inspire us to continue striving for a better future. Proud to honour his legacy and commitment to the community."