Nagaland Students Robbed At Pune's Baner Hill: 4 Teens, Including 2 Minors, Arrested; ₹1.21 Lakh Worth Items Recovered | Sourced

The Pune Police have nabbed four teenagers, including two minors, for allegedly robbing two students from Nagaland at Baner Hill on the evening of September 28, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Ajinkya Ashok Bobade (18), a resident of Tukaram Nagar, Navi Sangvi, and Nikhil Babasaheb Dongre (18), a resident of Aundh. The two minors involved in the crime were detained and sent to an observation home.

19-year-old Ponjendai Kamei, a second-year BA student at Spicer Adventist University on Aundh Road, had gone cycling with his friend Rakesh Roy at Baner Hill. While there, they were confronted by four unknown individuals who threatened and assaulted them, stealing their mobile phones and other belongings worth approximately ₹20,000. Kamei later filed a complaint at the Chaturshringi Police Station. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita 2023 (sections 311, 351(3), 352, 3(5) and sections 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

During the investigation, the police received a tip-off from an informant who helped identify the suspects. The accused were subsequently arrested.

Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Bolkotgi of Chaturshringi Police Station stated, "We have arrested the accused and recovered stolen goods, including the mobile phones, a motorcycle, and a machete used in the crime, with a total value of ₹1,21,200. Further investigation is underway."