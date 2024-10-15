Mumbai University Announces Extension Of Deadline For Admissions To Distance And Online Courses; Check New Date Here

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Mumbai University's Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has extended the deadline for admission to various courses at the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) levels till October 30.

Admissions to the first year of PG courses in distance and online education centres are being conducted in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), the university informed.

Alongside, the deadline for the first year admission process of MMS courses has also been extended till October 30, 2024. Apart from that, the admission process for PG Diploma in Financial Management (Session 1 and 2) has also been extended.

The main objective of the centre is to open the doors of various courses run by the university to those students who cannot complete their college education through the formal education system due to some difficulties. “The distance and online education system is a suitable option for students who did not get admission in regular college,” said CDOE Director Shivaji Sargar.

CDOE has regional centres at Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, and Sawantwadi where admission guidance and study materials are distributed. In the near future, a divisional centre will also be started at Palghar, according to the university administration.

University’s CDOE has so far admitted 5,126 BA, 5,587, BCom, 549 BCom Accounts and Finance, 273 BSc Computer Science, 303 BSc Information Technology, 2,350 MA, 3,342 MCom, 383 MSc, 481 MCA, and 89 MMS students.