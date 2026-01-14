Mumbai Celebrates Makar Sankranti And 24th Annual Lohri At Four Bungalows Gurudwara

The mid-winter festival of Makar Sankranti was celebrated in the city traditionally by various communities. |

Mumbai: ​The mid-winter festival of Makar Sankranti was celebrated in the city traditionally by various communities.

Grand public Lohri

​The festival marks the journey of the sun northwards into the Makar (Capricorn) sign. Gujaratis celebrated the day as Uttarayan, while Bengalis called it Poush Sankranti. Tamils celebrated Pongal, and Maharashtrians observed the day as Makar Sankranti. Punjabis celebrated the festival as Lohri on Tuesday evening.

​Mumbai’s largest public Lohri celebration marks 24 years of cultural legacy at the Four Bungalows Gurudwara.

​The 24th consecutive year of the grand Lohri celebrations brought together over 2,000 people from diverse communities, who gathered to celebrate the festival with devotion, joy, and cultural pride.

Special guests

​The celebrations featured a grand traditional Lohri bonfire, vibrant fireworks symbolising prosperity and new beginnings, and energetic bhangra as people danced to Punjabi beats.

​Renowned performer Juggy Sandhu attended the event, adding to the festive fervor. Maninder Singh Suri, son of S. Jaspal Singh Suri Ji, actively managed and coordinated the event arrangements at the gurudwara.

​The Lohri celebrations at Four Bungalows started in 2002 as a modest community event by the late Sardar Singh Suri, the then-president of Gurudwara Four Bungalows. His aim was to create a “home away from home” for the Punjabi community in Mumbai—where families could gather around the sacred bonfire, celebrate traditions, and pass on cultural values to future generations.

Family continuation

​His son, Sardar Jaspal Singh Suri, the current president of the Gurudwara Sahib, continues the tradition. "Lohri celebrates gratitude, togetherness, and hope. It marks the end of winter and the joy of a new harvest. My father started this initiative to keep our traditions alive in a fast-paced city like Mumbai, and seeing thousands come together today is the true success of that vision," said Suri.

​Upholding the Sikh values of equality and seva, prasad was distributed to everyone, including traditional Lohri offerings such as rewari and gajak, along with a community meal of bread pakoda, jalebi, pulao, and milk.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/