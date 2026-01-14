Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Polling For 29 Municipal Corporations On January 15, Over 3.48 Crore Voters To Cast Votes Across State

Election Machinery Ready for Municipal Corporation Polls Across Maharashtra | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 14: The entire election machinery has been put in place for the general elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, with polling scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 15.

Voting will take place for a total of 2,869 seats, while elaborate arrangements have been made to facilitate voting for 3,48,79,337 registered voters across the state.

Polling stations and candidates

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 39,092 polling stations have been set up for the elections. The electoral contest has attracted 15,908 candidates. Adequate police deployment has also been arranged to ensure peaceful and fair polling.

Municipal corporations going to polls

The State Election Commission had announced the election programme for the 29 municipal corporations on December 15, 2025. Polling will be held for the municipal corporations of Brihanmumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai–Virar, Kolhapur, Kalyan–Dombivli, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri–Chinchwad, Solapur, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Latur, Parbhani, Bhiwandi–Nizampur, Malegaon, Panvel, Mira–Bhayander, Nanded–Waghala, Sangli–Miraj–Kupwad, Jalgaon, Dhule, Ahilyanagar, Ichalkaranji and Jalna.

Polling and counting schedule

Polling will be conducted from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on January 15, while counting of votes will begin at the respective centres at 10 am on January 16, 2026.

Of the total electorate, 1,81,94,292 are male voters, 1,66,80,449 are female voters and 4,596 are voters from the ‘other’ category. Out of the total polling stations, 3,196 have been identified as sensitive and special security arrangements have been made at these locations.

EVM arrangements

The Election Commission has ensured the availability of sufficient Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the polls. A total of 43,958 control units and 87,916 ballot units have been arranged. For the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation alone, 11,349 control units and 22,698 ballot units have been deployed.

Ward-wise voting system

Except for Brihanmumbai, elections in the remaining 28 municipal corporations are being held under the multi-member ward system. In Brihanmumbai, only one corporator is elected from each ward, and therefore each voter will cast only one vote.

In the other municipal corporations, each ward generally has four seats, though in some wards the number of seats may vary between three and five.

Accordingly, voters in these areas will cast between three and five votes. Brihanmumbai has 227 wards, and together all municipal corporations account for 893 wards and 2,869 seats.

Extensive security deployment

Extensive police arrangements have been made for the elections. The security deployment includes three Additional Superintendents of Police, 63 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 56 Police Inspectors, 858 Assistant Police Inspectors and Police Sub-Inspectors, and 11,938 police personnel.

In addition, 42,703 Home Guards have been deployed. For counting of votes and maintenance of law and order, 57 companies of the State Reserve Police Force have also been stationed.

Appeal to voters

Appealing to voters, Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare urged citizens to participate actively in the democratic process.

“By voting in large numbers in municipal elections, citizens can contribute to shaping their cities. Every vote is precious and has the power to decide the future of the city. Voting is an important democratic right and should be exercised without fail,” he said.

