Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Unopposed Elections, Seeks No Probe

Mumbai, Jan 14: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the election of several candidates who were declared elected unopposed from municipal corporation wards across Maharashtra and seeking a High Court-monitored probe into the circumstances leading to mass withdrawals of nominations.

MNS leader among petitioners

One of the petitions was filed by Thane-based Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav through advocate Asim Sarode. Three other pleas, including petitions raising concerns over the role of NOTA (None of the Above), were also dismissed. A detailed copy of the court’s order is awaited.

Allegations of coercive withdrawals

Jadhav’s plea sought directions to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct a time-bound, independent inquiry under the supervision of the High Court into what was described as “suspicious and coercive withdrawals” of nominations in 68 to 70 wards across different municipal corporations ahead of the civic elections scheduled for January 15, 2026.

Large-scale withdrawals cited

The petitioner alleged that a large number of candidates withdrew their nominations on the last day of withdrawal, January 2, resulting in several candidates being elected unopposed.

According to the plea, as many as 453 candidates — around 20 per cent of the total contestants — withdrew from the fray on that day. It was pointed out that 44 BJP candidates were elected unopposed, while Shiv Sena had 22 such candidates, the NCP two, and the Islamic Party one.

SEC orders referenced

The petition referred to allegations made by opposition parties that candidates were either coerced or offered large sums of money to withdraw their nominations.

It noted that the SEC had already taken cognisance of these allegations and, through orders dated January 2 and 3, 2026, directed that an inquiry be conducted into reports of unopposed elections.

The SEC had also mandated that results of such unopposed elections should not be officially declared until the inquiry into alleged “coercive withdrawals” was completed.

Violation of directions alleged

However, the plea alleged that these directions were violated by returning officers in certain municipal wards. It further alleged a “dubious role” of the Election Commission as an institution and claimed that the withdrawals were not voluntary but the result of systemic coercion, threats or illegal inducements.

Demand for legal changes

Apart from seeking an HC-monitored probe, the petitioner also sought directions to the SEC to frame legislation or amend the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, to introduce a provision mandating a minimum vote share for candidates elected unopposed.

Bench declines to interfere

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, however, declined to interfere and dismissed all four petitions.

