TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: What Is Half Marathon And How To Apply?

Mumbai Marathon 2026 | Representational Image

Mumbai, January 14: A half marathon is a long-distance running race of 21.097 km and it is one of the main race categories at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026. The half marathon is designed to test a runner's stamina, strength and endurance over a challenging 21 km route.

It is popular among fitness enthusiasts, amateur runners, professional athletes and attracts participants from across India and overseas. Due to its growing popularity, the half marathon has become one of the most exciting and competitive running events in major marathon races worldwide.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Marathon will be held on Sunday, 18 January 2026, starting from Mahim Causeway (Opp. Mahim Bus Depot) in Mumbai. General registrations for the half marathon are now closed, but charity bib entries are still available for those who wish to participate while supporting a social cause.

Who Can Apply?

Minimum age requirement is 18 years (born on or before 17 January 2008).

Entry for the half marathon race category is only allowed if the applicant provides a valid timing certificate.

Accepted timings may come from previous events such as Half Marathon (21.097 km), 10K, 25K or Full Marathon (42.195 km).

The rule follows a “Fastest Runner First” process, meaning faster qualifying runners get priority within their age group.

Runners who do not meet timing criteria can still apply through Charity Running Places, which have more relaxed rules.

Important Rules for Participants

Group registrations are not allowed for the half marathon.

Runners must collect their own bibs from the Get Active Expo between 15–17 January 2026.

Local participants (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane) should choose slots for 15–16 January, while outstation/overseas runners may pick 17 January.

On race day, runners will start in waves based on their qualifying times.

All confirmed participants will receive an official race day T-shirt, and all finishers will receive a finisher medal.

Timing certificates for finishers will be available online after the event.

Wheelchairs and wheeled vehicles are not allowed in this category.

Extras for Participants

Families with 3 or more members running in the event can register to receive a special Home Run Squad Digital Photo Frame.

Participants can also share personal running stories for a chance to be featured in an official spotlight series.

Are Registrations Open?

Half Marathon registrations are closed.

Charity bib entries are still open for those who want to run for a cause.