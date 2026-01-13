Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Fundraising Crosses ₹53 Crore Five Days Before Race, Surpasses Last Year’s Total Collection

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 crosses Rs 53.7 crore in fundraising, marking its highest-ever pre-race philanthropic collection | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, Jan 13: The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) 2026 raised funds worth Rs 53.7 crore for various causes, surpassing last year’s total fundraising even before race day. As fundraising is set to continue until February 5, the annual marathon’s philanthropy campaign is poised for a historic collection.

Record fundraising momentum

The 21st year of TMM is witnessing a powerful wave of new fundraisers stepping forward, rallying their networks and championing causes that matter. Funds raised through the platform, in association with United Way Mumbai, are supporting children’s access to education, empowering women, strengthening communities, improving health outcomes, caring for animals, and protecting the environment.

Since 2004, the sporting platform has cumulatively raised Rs 536 crore and counting through the collective efforts of NGOs, corporates, runners and individual fundraisers.

While experienced fundraisers continue to anchor the Tata Mumbai Marathon’s philanthropy efforts, the latest edition has marked the highest-ever participation of first-time fundraisers. More than 1,100 new fundraisers have accounted for nearly three-quarters of all participants, collectively mobilising over Rs 5.6 crore so far.

Growing corporate and NGO participation

According to the organising committee, institutional participation has also reached new highs, as companies are increasingly leveraging the marathon to advance their corporate social responsibility commitments and encourage employee engagement at scale.

Of the 194 corporate teams participating this year, 40 companies are supporting the marathon’s philanthropy efforts for the first time. About 68 new NGOs have also joined the marathon this year, taking total participation to 305 organisations.

Voices of first-time fundraisers

At a press meet held on Tuesday, a panel of first-time fundraisers and social change advocates shared their personal journeys of stepping into philanthropy.

The panel featured Aryavir Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Haseena Themali, Samir Popat Mengal, Ira Khan and Shanta Vallury Gandhi, each representing a new voice in India’s growing culture of participatory giving.

Haseena Themali, a runner and a coach, said, “Fundraising taught me that earning trust and convincing people is far harder than running any distance, but with genuine intent, nothing is impossible. This journey helped me move beyond personal milestones and use sport as a platform to serve a larger purpose for the cause and for the country.”

Ira Khan, mental health advocate and founder of Agatsu Foundation, said, “Fundraising at the Tata Mumbai Marathon brought my family together around a shared belief in community-driven change, across mental health and rural development. The platform creates space for collective effort that extends far beyond race day and strengthens causes through community participation.”

For Rupesh Telam, a 15-year-old first-time fundraiser for Aseema Charitable Trust, the marathon is more than a race. “It is a chance to step beyond Igatpuri, my village, and be inspired by people who embody determination and perseverance, and to carry that inspiration forward as I continue to pursue my dreams,” he said.

Change Legends lead the way

Alongside this inspiring wave of first-time fundraisers, the 2026 campaign continues to be powered by an exceptional group of seasoned philanthropists known as Change Legends, whose sustained leadership anchors the platform year after year. This year’s Change Legends include Villy Doctor, who has raised over Rs 1.67 crore, Ajay H. Mehta with Rs 1.40 crore, and Sadashiv S. Rao with Rs 1.09 crore.

Also Watch:

Additionally, Dr. Bijal Mehta, Dr. Meera Mehta and Shyam Jasani have each crossed the Rs 1 crore mark through their longstanding commitment to social causes. Another 16-year-old, Sophie Sona Shah, a student and founder of Chronically Me, has become the youngest Change Legend in the history of the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/