 Dombivli East Poll Violence: Shiv Sena Candidates Arrested After Attack On BJP Worker
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDombivli East Poll Violence: Shiv Sena Candidates Arrested After Attack On BJP Worker

Dombivli East Poll Violence: Shiv Sena Candidates Arrested After Attack On BJP Worker

Ahead of municipal polls in Dombivli East, BJP worker Omnath Natekar was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidates Nitin Patil and Ravi Patil, along with 50-60 supporters. The assault involved iron rods, bamboo sticks, and sharp weapons, leaving multiple injured. The accused were arrested after BJP workers staged a morcha demanding police action.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Thane district witnessed a dramatic escalation of poll-time violence in Dombivli East’s Ward No. 29, where BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidates are locked in a high-stakes battle. |

Kalyan: Thane district witnessed a dramatic escalation of poll-time violence in Dombivli East’s Ward No. 29, where BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidates are locked in a high-stakes battle.

Arrests made

The Ramnagar police arrested Shiv Sena candidates Nitin Patil and Ravi Patil late Monday night for their alleged involvement in a brutal attack on Omnath Natekar (47), a BJP worker and husband of BJP candidate Arya Natekar. The arrests came just hours before the municipal voting process was to begin.

According to the FIR lodged by Natekar, the attack took place around 10.45 pm in the Bhagatwadi–Sunil Nagar area when he and a group of BJP workers were returning after door-to-door campaigning. Natekar alleged that Nitin Patil, along with nearly 50 to 60 supporters, intercepted them and issued open threats, saying, “I will see how your wife gets elected. You should not campaign in my ward.”

FPJ Shorts
Dombivli East Poll Violence: Shiv Sena Candidates Arrested After Attack On BJP Worker
Dombivli East Poll Violence: Shiv Sena Candidates Arrested After Attack On BJP Worker
Iran Warns Neighbours Of Strikes On US Airbases After Donald Trump’s Intervention Threats
Iran Warns Neighbours Of Strikes On US Airbases After Donald Trump’s Intervention Threats
'House Feels Empty Without Your Laughter': Kriti Sanon Pens Emotional Note For Sister Nupur Sanon & Brother-In-Law Stebin Ben; Shares Unseen Wedding Pictures
'House Feels Empty Without Your Laughter': Kriti Sanon Pens Emotional Note For Sister Nupur Sanon & Brother-In-Law Stebin Ben; Shares Unseen Wedding Pictures
Medical Community Raises Concerns Over NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduced To Zero For Reserved Categories
Medical Community Raises Concerns Over NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduced To Zero For Reserved Categories

Victim hospitalized

The situation quickly turned violent. Natekar stated that Patil attacked him with a sharp weapon, while Ravi Patil struck him with an iron rod. Several others joined in, assaulting him and BJP workers with bamboo sticks, kicks and punches, leaving multiple people injured. Natekar was later admitted to a hospital in Thane for treatment.

The Shiv Sena (Shinde) faction, however, has strongly denied the allegations. Nitin Patil claimed that BJP workers were illegally distributing money in the area and that the clash occurred when Shiv Sena workers tried to stop them. He alleged that Natekar fell during the chaos and falsely accused them to frame Shiv Sena leaders.

Read Also
Mumbai Celebrates Makar Sankranti And 24th Annual Lohri At Four Bungalows Gurudwara
article-image

Police action

Following BJP’s silent morcha at Ramnagar Police Station demanding arrests, police swung into action. ACP Suhas Hemade confirmed that cases have been registered against the Shiv Sena candidates and their supporters, and six Shiv Sena workers have been arrested so far.

Soon after their arrest, Nitin and Ravi Patil were shifted to a hospital after their health reportedly deteriorated, prompting Shiv Sena MLA Rajesh More to accuse the police of acting under BJP’s political pressure.

The violent showdown has sent shockwaves through Dombivli’s election atmosphere, casting a shadow over the democratic process on the eve of voting.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dombivli East Poll Violence: Shiv Sena Candidates Arrested After Attack On BJP Worker
Dombivli East Poll Violence: Shiv Sena Candidates Arrested After Attack On BJP Worker
Mumbai Celebrates Makar Sankranti And 24th Annual Lohri At Four Bungalows Gurudwara
Mumbai Celebrates Makar Sankranti And 24th Annual Lohri At Four Bungalows Gurudwara
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Polling For 29 Municipal Corporations On January 15, Over 3.48...
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Polling For 29 Municipal Corporations On January 15, Over 3.48...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Slams SEC Over Door-To-Door Canvassing Rule
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Slams SEC Over Door-To-Door Canvassing Rule
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Unopposed Elections, Seeks No...
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Unopposed Elections, Seeks No...