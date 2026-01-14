Dombivli East Poll Violence: Shiv Sena Candidates Arrested After Attack On BJP Worker

Thane district witnessed a dramatic escalation of poll-time violence in Dombivli East’s Ward No. 29, where BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidates are locked in a high-stakes battle. |

Kalyan: Thane district witnessed a dramatic escalation of poll-time violence in Dombivli East’s Ward No. 29, where BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidates are locked in a high-stakes battle.

Arrests made

The Ramnagar police arrested Shiv Sena candidates Nitin Patil and Ravi Patil late Monday night for their alleged involvement in a brutal attack on Omnath Natekar (47), a BJP worker and husband of BJP candidate Arya Natekar. The arrests came just hours before the municipal voting process was to begin.

According to the FIR lodged by Natekar, the attack took place around 10.45 pm in the Bhagatwadi–Sunil Nagar area when he and a group of BJP workers were returning after door-to-door campaigning. Natekar alleged that Nitin Patil, along with nearly 50 to 60 supporters, intercepted them and issued open threats, saying, “I will see how your wife gets elected. You should not campaign in my ward.”

Victim hospitalized

The situation quickly turned violent. Natekar stated that Patil attacked him with a sharp weapon, while Ravi Patil struck him with an iron rod. Several others joined in, assaulting him and BJP workers with bamboo sticks, kicks and punches, leaving multiple people injured. Natekar was later admitted to a hospital in Thane for treatment.

The Shiv Sena (Shinde) faction, however, has strongly denied the allegations. Nitin Patil claimed that BJP workers were illegally distributing money in the area and that the clash occurred when Shiv Sena workers tried to stop them. He alleged that Natekar fell during the chaos and falsely accused them to frame Shiv Sena leaders.

Read Also Mumbai Celebrates Makar Sankranti And 24th Annual Lohri At Four Bungalows Gurudwara

Police action

Following BJP’s silent morcha at Ramnagar Police Station demanding arrests, police swung into action. ACP Suhas Hemade confirmed that cases have been registered against the Shiv Sena candidates and their supporters, and six Shiv Sena workers have been arrested so far.

Soon after their arrest, Nitin and Ravi Patil were shifted to a hospital after their health reportedly deteriorated, prompting Shiv Sena MLA Rajesh More to accuse the police of acting under BJP’s political pressure.

The violent showdown has sent shockwaves through Dombivli’s election atmosphere, casting a shadow over the democratic process on the eve of voting.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/