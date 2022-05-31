 
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 08:14 PM IST
File Photo

The final result of the State Service (Main) examination by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has been announced on Tuesday, May 31.

The results of the examination, which was conducted on the 4th, 5th, and 6th December 2021, have been announced at https://mpsc.gov.in/downloadFile/english/4986. Candidates can click on this link and check the results.

Candidates have been recommended for a total of 200 posts on the list.

MPSC Results out now; Candidates can check the results at https://mpsc.gov.in/downloadFile/english/4986

