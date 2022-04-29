e-Paper Get App
Home / Education / MPSC Rajyaseva results declared on mpsc.gov.in; Pramod Chougule tops in state

MPSC Rajyaseva results declared on mpsc.gov.in; Pramod Chougule tops in state

Pramod Balasaheb Chougule has topped the exam while Nitesh Kadam has stood second.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

MPSC Rajyaseva results declared on mpsc.gov.in; Pramod Chougule tops in state | File Photo
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the result for the state services’ main exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on MPSC's official website, mpsc.gov.in. The commission has also released a category-wise cut-off list and merit list along with the results.

Steps to check MPSC State Services main exam result 2021

Step 1. Go to the official website of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in

Step 2. Click on result link

Step 3. A pdf file will open

Step 4. Download MPSC State Service Mains Final Result and save the copy of the PDF file for future reference.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 10:38 PM IST