MPSC PSI Recruitment Stuck After Mains; Physical Test Delay Worries Candidates

MPSC Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) organised the main examination for the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) posts of 615 vacancies in the Maharashtra Police Department in December 2024, but there have been concerns about the delay in the physical test for the recruitment of PSI through the MPSC, despite the completion of the main exam several months ago.

Bringing attention to the issue, Maharashtra politician Rohit Pawar posted on social media to appeal to the state government to help the candidates. However, despite the lapse of a considerable period of time, the physical efficiency test for the shortlisted candidates has yet to be organised. This has further increased the frustration of the candidates, who have already witnessed the postponement of the examination at various levels.

MPSC कडून पोलीस विभागातील खात्यांतर्गत पीएसआयच्या ६१५ पदांसाठी डिसेंबर २०२४ मध्ये मुख्य परिक्षा घेण्यात आली होती. पण अद्यापही पात्र उमेदवारांची मैदानी चाचणी घेण्यात आली नाही. एकतर परिक्षेसाठी अगोदरच उशीर झाला असताना आता मैदानी चाचणीसाठी देखील उमेदवारांना वर्षानुवर्ष वाट पाहावी… — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) January 20, 2026

Pawar also highlighted that the candidates are being made to wait for yet another year, and this is after they have qualified in the written exams, which has led to increasing uncertainty about their future. He also emphasised that most of these candidates are already preparing to join the police force and that they have to be in top physical and mental condition throughout this waiting period.

In his appeal, Pawar requested the Maharashtra government to take immediate notice of the issue and give proper directions to the MPSC to hold the physical test as soon as possible. He mentioned the official handle of the MPSC and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his post.

He wrote, "Therefore, the government should immediately pay attention to this issue and issue instructions to the Commission to conduct the physical test for the PSI posts under the department—this is the request!"

MPSC Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Selection process

The selection process includes preliminary and main examinations, followed by a physical efficiency test.

MPSC Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment: Pay scale

Selected candidates receive a pay scale of ₹38,600–₹1,22,800 with allowances as per government norms.

About the MPSC Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment

The Police Sub-Inspector recruitment is conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to fill PSI posts in the state police department.