 CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon At ctet.nic.in; Exam On February 8
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon At ctet.nic.in; Exam On February 8

CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon At ctet.nic.in; Exam On February 8

CBSE is expected to release the CTET 2026 city intimation slip soon on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The slip will inform candidates about their exam city but is not the admit card. CTET 2026 will be held on February 8 in two shifts. Candidates can download the city slip online using their login details.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 Soon | Canva

CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to publish the Central Eligibility Test (CTET) in 2026 soon on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The city slip helps applicants to know about the city in which their examination centre will be located. Candidates are informed that the city exam slip is not an admit card.

CBSE CTET 2026: How to download the city intimation slip?

CBSE CTET city intimation slip 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon At ctet.nic.in; Exam On February 8
CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon At ctet.nic.in; Exam On February 8
'I Am Party Worker, Nitin Nabin Is My Boss': PM Modi After BJP's Youngest-Ever 'Millenial' President Takes Charge
'I Am Party Worker, Nitin Nabin Is My Boss': PM Modi After BJP's Youngest-Ever 'Millenial' President Takes Charge
Uttar Pradesh Delegation Engages Global Investors In Finance, Pharma, GCCs & Renewables At Davos WEF, Highlights Women-Led Growth
Uttar Pradesh Delegation Engages Global Investors In Finance, Pharma, GCCs & Renewables At Davos WEF, Highlights Women-Led Growth
From Infrastructure To Innovation, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Mumbai 3.0 Roadmap At WEF Davos 2026 | Video
From Infrastructure To Innovation, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Mumbai 3.0 Roadmap At WEF Davos 2026 | Video

Step 2: Click on the CTET exam city slip 2026 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, a new page will open up, where applicants have to enter all the details and then submit.

Read Also
UK School Accused Of Religious Bias After Hindu Student Forced To Leave Over Tilak
article-image

Step 4: Now, the CBSE CTET 2026 city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CBSE CTET 2026 exam city slip and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026: Preferred cities details

CBSE has declared that it will make every effort to locate a centre in one of the applicant's preferred cities. However, the Board reserves the authority to locate a centre in any city in India. Once a centre is assigned, it cannot be modified under any circumstances.

If there are too few applicants in a notified city, the examination may not be held there. In such instances, aspirants may be assigned centres in their second, third, or fourth preferred city. They may also be given a centre in a different city.

CBSE CTET 2026: Exam dates

The CTET February 2026 examination will take place on February 8, 2026. The test will be administered in two shifts. Paper II will be conducted in the morning, from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon. Paper I will be held in the evening from 2.30 to 5 p.m.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon At ctet.nic.in; Exam On February 8
CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon At ctet.nic.in; Exam On February 8
NTA Issues Fresh Exam-Day Guidelines Ahead Of JEE Main 2026 Session 1: What Candidates Need To Know...
NTA Issues Fresh Exam-Day Guidelines Ahead Of JEE Main 2026 Session 1: What Candidates Need To Know...
UK School Accused Of Religious Bias After Hindu Student Forced To Leave Over Tilak
UK School Accused Of Religious Bias After Hindu Student Forced To Leave Over Tilak
Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP President: Know His Education Qualification & Political Journey
Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP President: Know His Education Qualification & Political Journey
Mumbai: Rebuilding Of BMC School In Mankhurd Delayed As Defence Rejects Proposal, 450 Students...
Mumbai: Rebuilding Of BMC School In Mankhurd Delayed As Defence Rejects Proposal, 450 Students...