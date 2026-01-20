CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon At ctet.nic.in; Exam On February 8

CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 Soon | Canva

CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to publish the Central Eligibility Test (CTET) in 2026 soon on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The city slip helps applicants to know about the city in which their examination centre will be located. Candidates are informed that the city exam slip is not an admit card.

CBSE CTET 2026: How to download the city intimation slip?

CBSE CTET city intimation slip 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CTET exam city slip 2026 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, a new page will open up, where applicants have to enter all the details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the CBSE CTET 2026 city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CBSE CTET 2026 exam city slip and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip 2026: Preferred cities details

CBSE has declared that it will make every effort to locate a centre in one of the applicant's preferred cities. However, the Board reserves the authority to locate a centre in any city in India. Once a centre is assigned, it cannot be modified under any circumstances.

If there are too few applicants in a notified city, the examination may not be held there. In such instances, aspirants may be assigned centres in their second, third, or fourth preferred city. They may also be given a centre in a different city.

CBSE CTET 2026: Exam dates

The CTET February 2026 examination will take place on February 8, 2026. The test will be administered in two shifts. Paper II will be conducted in the morning, from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon. Paper I will be held in the evening from 2.30 to 5 p.m.