UK School Accused Of Religious Bias After Hindu Student Forced To Leave Over Tilak | Canva

An eight-year-old Hindu school-going child was reportedly made to leave Vickers Green Primary School in London after he was subjected to constant harassment for wearing a tilak on his forehead. According to the NDTV report, INSIGHT UK, a social movement and advocacy group that represents the British Hindu and Indian community, showed severe concern about the behaviour of Hindu students at Vickers Green Primary School in London, claiming religious persecution.

According to the report by NDTV, the child was interrogated by school authorities regarding the reason and “justification” for applying the tilak, which is a religious symbol in Hinduism and is considered sacred. This made the child emotionally disturbed, which compelled his parents to withdraw him from the school.

The school is said to have justified its stand by stating that the application of the tilak is not mandatory in Hinduism. According to the report by NDTV, this stand of the school has invited severe criticism, as the school is said to allow Muslim students to wear hijab in school, as it is mandatory for them.

What is even more alarming is that the principal of the school was reported to have been closely monitoring the child during break times. According to the report by NDTV, this constant surveillance frightened the child, who then chose to isolate himself from other children and refrain from taking part in play activities.

The parents, along with other members of the Hindu community, attempted to reach out to the school authorities to explain the significance of the Hindu practices, including the tilak.

The incident demanded more protection against religious discrimination and encouraged schools in the UK to introduce a policy of equality for all religions.