AILET 2026 Second Merit List Releasing Tomorrow At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2026 Second Merit List: The AILET second merit list 2026 will be made public by National Law University (NLU) Delhi tomorrow, January 21, 2026. The AILET rank list 2026 will be available in PDF format for students who have applied to NLUs for admission to BA LLB programs. The second wave of the AILET merit list 2026 PDF will be available at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Students can use the rank list PDF to see if they are eligible for admission to NLU. The procedure to obtain the AILET merit list PDF 2026 is given below for the convenience of students.

AILET 2026 Second Merit List: Important dates

Last date to complete admission formalities: January 27, 2026

Deadline to pay the fee: Before 11:00 AM on January 27, 2026

AILET 2026 Second Merit List: Fee Details

Admission confirmation fee: ₹50,000

Important note: Failure to pay the AILET 2026 admission fee within the deadline will lead to cancellation of admission

AILET 2026 Second Merit List: Steps to check the Second merit list

Students can use the procedures listed below to view the AILET merit list 2026 round 2:

Step 1: Visit nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, the main website.

Step 2: Click "2nd Provisional Merit List B.A.LL.B.(Hons.)" on the main page.

Step 3: The screen will show the AILET 2nd rank list PDF.

Step 4: View the outcomes of your AILET 2026 seat allocation.

Make a copy for your records.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.