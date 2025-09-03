MPESB Announces Recruitment For 339 Graduate-Level Posts; Applications Open From September 9

MPESB Recruitment 2025 | Official Notification

MPESB Recruitment 2025: The official notification of Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) for Group 2 Sub Group 3 Recruitment 2025 has been released with 339 positions available for graduate candidates on various posts.

Application Window

Application for the posts will be opened online from September 9, 2025, and will continue until September 23, 2025. On the official website, esb.mp.gov.in, interested candidates can submit an online application.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a graduation degree in the concerned discipline from a recognised university. Specific qualification is as per the post.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 to 40 years as of January 1, 2025. Relaxation in upper age will be given to reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC, etc.) as per the rules of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Application Fee

The MPESB Recruitment 2025 application fee is ₹500 for General candidates/Unreserved candidates, whereas SC, ST, OBC, and EWS Madhya Pradesh candidates and Madhya Pradesh unemployed candidates (according to MP rules) must pay ₹250. The fee should be paid online at the time of submitting the application.

Important Guidelines

Aadhaar enrolment is compulsory for every candidate. They have to produce an original photo identification like Voter ID, PAN card, Aadhaar, Driving Licence, or Passport, with Aadhaar only being valid after UIDAI authentication. In addition to that, Aadhaar information such as e-Aadhaar, photocopy, number, or VID also has to be produced. Multi-layer biometric authentication by way of Aadhaar will be conducted at the entry and on the exam day.

Further, the candidates are required to be on time for reporting, as late reporting will not be permitted. The use of electronic gadgets, calculators, log tables, spectacles, or any study material is prohibited within the exam center.