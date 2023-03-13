 MP TET answer key 2023 out on official website; click here for direct link
Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in. candidates can check their answer keys using their Roll Number and TCA code. Those who wish to raise objections can do it till March 15. Candidates have to pay ₹50 per objection representation.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
MP TET answer key 2023 out | Representative Image

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the answer key for the MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can check their answer keys using their Roll Number and TCA code. Those who wish to raise objections can do it till March 15. Candidates have to pay ₹50 per objection representation.

MP TET Result 2022 declared; Check at peb.mp.gov.in
MP TET answer key 2023: steps to check and raise objection

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Objection on Online Question/Answer - Higher Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023”

Put your login credentials

Your answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Raise objections (if any discrepancies are there)

Take the printout for future reference.

here is the direct link to check answer key.

