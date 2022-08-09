MP TET Result 2022 declared; Check at peb.mp.gov.in

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesg): Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) results (MPTET Results 2022) have been declared by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).

These are the MPTET Result Class 3 (MPTET Result 2022 Varg – 3). Candidates who have participated in the Madhya Pradesh Primary Teacher Eligibility Test Class III or Class III (Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2022) can check the result from the official website - peb.mp.gov.in

Check out the result with these easy steps –

- Visit the official website i.e. peb.mp.gov.in.

- Click on the option of English or Hindi according to your preference.

- Click on the section named Results.

- Under the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 option, find the link on which Result Note is written.

- Enter your login credentials like application number, roll number, date of birth etc.

- Download the results.

For any kind of information related to the exam, visit the official website only.

Read Also JEE Main 2022 Results: List of candidates who scored 100