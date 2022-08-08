JEE Main 2022 Results: List of candidates who score 100

The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Mains Session 2 results today. The JEE Mains Session 2 results is available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
24 candidates have scored a complete 100 percentile. Following is the list of these toppers:
Shrenik Mohan Sakala
Navya
Sarthak Maheshwari
Krishna Sharma
Parth Bhardwaj
Sneha Pareek
Arudeep Kumar
Mrinal Garg
Penikalapati Ravi Kishore
Polisetty Karthikeya
Rupesh Biyani
Dheeraj Kurukunda
Jasti Yashwanth V V S
Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
Aniket Chattopadhyay
Boya Haren Sathvik
Menda Hima Vamsi
Kushagra Srivastava
Koyyana Suhas
Kanishk Sharma
Mayank Motwani
Palli Jalajakshi
Saumitra Garg
Here's how candidates can check their JEE Main 2022 Results:
Visit the JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in
Select the JEE Main 2022 result direct link on the home page
Log in with the required login credentials.
Submit it and JEE Mains result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download it and take a print for future use.