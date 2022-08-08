e-Paper Get App

JEE Main 2022 Results: List of candidates who score 100

The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Mains Session 2 results today.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Mains Session 2 results today. The JEE Mains Session 2 results is available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

24 candidates have scored a complete 100 percentile. Following is the list of these toppers:

  1. Shrenik Mohan Sakala

  2. Navya

  3. Sarthak Maheshwari

  4. Krishna Sharma

  5. Parth Bhardwaj

  6. Sneha Pareek

  7. Arudeep Kumar

  8. Mrinal Garg

  9. Penikalapati Ravi Kishore

  10. Polisetty Karthikeya

  11. Rupesh Biyani

  12. Dheeraj Kurukunda

  13. Jasti Yashwanth V V S

  14. Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya

  15. Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil

  16. Aniket Chattopadhyay

  17. Boya Haren Sathvik

  18. Menda Hima Vamsi

  19. Kushagra Srivastava

  20. Koyyana Suhas

  21. Kanishk Sharma

  22. Mayank Motwani

  23. Palli Jalajakshi

  24. Saumitra Garg

Here's how candidates can check their JEE Main 2022 Results:

  • Visit the JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in

  • Select the JEE Main 2022 result direct link on the home page

  • Log in with the required login credentials.

  • Submit it and JEE Mains result 2022 will appear on the screen.

  • Download it and take a print for future use.

