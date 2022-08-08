JEE Main 2022 Results: List of candidates who score 100 | FPJ

The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Mains Session 2 results today. The JEE Mains Session 2 results is available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

24 candidates have scored a complete 100 percentile. Following is the list of these toppers:

Shrenik Mohan Sakala Navya Sarthak Maheshwari Krishna Sharma Parth Bhardwaj Sneha Pareek Arudeep Kumar Mrinal Garg Penikalapati Ravi Kishore Polisetty Karthikeya Rupesh Biyani Dheeraj Kurukunda Jasti Yashwanth V V S Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil Aniket Chattopadhyay Boya Haren Sathvik Menda Hima Vamsi Kushagra Srivastava Koyyana Suhas Kanishk Sharma Mayank Motwani Palli Jalajakshi Saumitra Garg

Here's how candidates can check their JEE Main 2022 Results:

Visit the JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in

Select the JEE Main 2022 result direct link on the home page

Log in with the required login credentials.

Submit it and JEE Mains result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a print for future use.