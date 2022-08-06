JEE Advance registrations to begin tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in

iStock images

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) application process will start from August 7, interested candidates should visit jeeadv.ac.in to submit their applications.

Indian students can register and submit their applications till August 11 at the earliest. The deadline for submitting the fee is August 12 at 5 p.m. The release date for the admit card is August 23. The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will take place on August 28. The first paper will be given from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second paper will be given from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. On September 11, the result will be released.

Here's how to check:

1) Visit the JEE Advanced 2022 official website - jeeadv.ac.in

2) register on the login window using JEE Main 2022 login id and password

3) You can make a new password for JEE Advanced through the given options

4) Fill in the application form with all the details.