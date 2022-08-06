e-Paper Get App

JEE Advance registrations to begin tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
iStock images

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) application process will start from August 7, interested candidates should visit jeeadv.ac.in to submit their applications.

Indian students can register and submit their applications till August 11 at the earliest. The deadline for submitting the fee is August 12 at 5 p.m. The release date for the admit card is August 23. The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will take place on August 28. The first paper will be given from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second paper will be given from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. On September 11, the result will be released.

Here's how to check:

1) Visit the JEE Advanced 2022 official website - jeeadv.ac.in

2) register on the login window using JEE Main 2022 login id and password

3) You can make a new password for JEE Advanced through the given options

4) Fill in the application form with all the details.

Read Also
NTA JEE Mains session 2 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check
article-image
HomeEducationJEE Advance registrations to begin tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: JD(U) charges its own former national president RCP Singh with amassing wealth

Bihar: JD(U) charges its own former national president RCP Singh with amassing wealth

Uttar Pradesh: Cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan gives a slip to court before verdict in a case

Uttar Pradesh: Cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan gives a slip to court before verdict in a case

Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Centre asks THESE states to focus on testing, vaccination

Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Centre asks THESE states to focus on testing, vaccination

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia writes to CBI, seeks probe into ex-LG's change of stance on opening of...

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia writes to CBI, seeks probe into ex-LG's change of stance on opening of...

JEE Main result session 2: Here's the list of courses offered by IITs

JEE Main result session 2: Here's the list of courses offered by IITs