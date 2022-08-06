NTA JEE Mains session 2 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

It is anticipated that the National Testing Agency would soon announce the JEE Mains Session 2 results. The JEE Mains Session 2 results will be available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in once they are made public.

National Testing Agency has already made accessible the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 answer keys (NTA). On August 3, the Agency released the provisional answers for Papers 1, Paper 2A, and Paper 2B for the JEE Mains Session 2. National Testing Agency conducted the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam from July 25 through July 30.

A normalisation process will be used to determine the JEE Main scores. The JEE Main merit lists are prepared using the percentile score. The scores of students who took the test during the first session of JEE Main 2022 in June and July are combined to create the merit list.

Here's how to download scorecard:

Visit the official JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in Select the JEE Main 2022 result direct link on the home page Log in using your details Submit and JEE Mains result 2022 will appear on the screen Download it and take a print for future use.

