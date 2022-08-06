e-Paper Get App

NTA JEE Mains session 2 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 11:24 AM IST
article-image

It is anticipated that the National Testing Agency would soon announce the JEE Mains Session 2 results. The JEE Mains Session 2 results will be available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in once they are made public.

National Testing Agency has already made accessible the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 answer keys (NTA). On August 3, the Agency released the provisional answers for Papers 1, Paper 2A, and Paper 2B for the JEE Mains Session 2. National Testing Agency conducted the JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam from July 25 through July 30.

A normalisation process will be used to determine the JEE Main scores. The JEE Main merit lists are prepared using the percentile score. The scores of students who took the test during the first session of JEE Main 2022 in June and July are combined to create the merit list.

Here's how to download scorecard:

  1. Visit the official JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in

  2. Select the JEE Main 2022 result direct link on the home page

  3. Log in using your details

  4. Submit and JEE Mains result 2022 will appear on the screen

  5. Download it and take a print for future use.

Read Also
Worked hard every time and got to this stage: JEE Mains Mumbai topper Ved Danait
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationNTA JEE Mains session 2 result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Police files FIR against Congress leaders in connection with yesterday's protest

Delhi Police files FIR against Congress leaders in connection with yesterday's protest

Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel: Report

Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel: Report

Watch Video: Controversial decision ends India women's hockey team's dream of gold at Commonwealth...

Watch Video: Controversial decision ends India women's hockey team's dream of gold at Commonwealth...

Studying in Ireland on the radar of Indian students

Studying in Ireland on the radar of Indian students

Premier League: Arsenal open campaign with 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, watch

Premier League: Arsenal open campaign with 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, watch