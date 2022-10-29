MP: Madrasa teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl student |

Khandwa: On Saturday, the Khandwa police stated that a six-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted sexually by a teacher of a madrasa in the district.

The girl's mother approached the police on Friday after the child informed her about the alleged incident at a madrasa, Moghat police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chouhan said.

Based on a complaint, the police have arrested the accused teacher and registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), he said.

Meanwhile, the State Home Minister Narottam Mishra told media in Bhopal that the police have been directed to find out if the accused had committed a similar act with any of the other girls in the institution.