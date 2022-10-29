e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP: Madrasa teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl student

MP: Madrasa teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl student

Madhya Pradesh State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has directed the police to find out if the accused had committed a similar act previously.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
MP: Madrasa teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl student |
Follow us on

Khandwa: On Saturday, the Khandwa police stated that a six-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted sexually by a teacher of a madrasa in the district.

The girl's mother approached the police on Friday after the child informed her about the alleged incident at a madrasa, Moghat police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chouhan said.

Read Also
Hyderabad school derecognised after sexual assault on 4-year-old
article-image

Based on a complaint, the police have arrested the accused teacher and registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), he said.

Meanwhile, the State Home Minister Narottam Mishra told media in Bhopal that the police have been directed to find out if the accused had committed a similar act with any of the other girls in the institution.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

TN TET 2022: Provisional answer key out; here's how to download

TN TET 2022: Provisional answer key out; here's how to download

Uttarakhand: Futuristic defense tech to be carved at IIT Roorkee's DRDO centre

Uttarakhand: Futuristic defense tech to be carved at IIT Roorkee's DRDO centre

Allahabad University Group C Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

Allahabad University Group C Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

Need for parents to embrace inclusive education

Need for parents to embrace inclusive education