 MP Government Provides Cash Assistance For Scooters To 7,790 Deserving Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP Government Provides Cash Assistance For Scooters To 7,790 Deserving Students

MP Government Provides Cash Assistance For Scooters To 7,790 Deserving Students

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday transferred funds in accounts of 7,790 meritorious Class 12 students of government schools for purchase of scooters, implementing an announcement made earlier.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday transferred funds in accounts of 7,790 meritorious Class 12 students of government schools for purchase of scooters, implementing an announcement made earlier.

The CM made the direct online cash transfer at a function held in Shahdol district.

These academically bright students, including girls, had secured first position in government higher secondary schools (Class 12) in exams held in the 2022-23 academic session.

On the occasion, the CM handed over keys of scooters to six students as a token and advised pupils to wear helmets while driving and follow traffic rules.

Speaking at the function, Chouhan said his government is developing ‘CM Rise’ schools in the state to provide world-class education facilities to students.

Chouhan, on the occasion, virtually dedicated Asia’s biggest sports climbing wall at Bicharpur in Shahdol district. PTI ADU RSY

Read Also
Bhopal: Finally, 91,617 meritorious students to get laptops on Oct 3
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Government Provides Cash Assistance For Scooters To 7,790 Deserving Students

MP Government Provides Cash Assistance For Scooters To 7,790 Deserving Students

RSOS Class 10 And 12 Results 2023 Expected Soon On rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSOS Class 10 And 12 Results 2023 Expected Soon On rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

Odisha Adopts Annual Agreement Basis For Recruitment Of Junior Teachers

Odisha Adopts Annual Agreement Basis For Recruitment Of Junior Teachers

President Murmu Envisions NEP 2020 As A Bridge Between Skill Development And Industry Employability

President Murmu Envisions NEP 2020 As A Bridge Between Skill Development And Industry Employability

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Students Mesmerised by Magical Moment on Moon

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Students Mesmerised by Magical Moment on Moon