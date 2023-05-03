 MP Board results 2023 to be declared after May 20, result link here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP Board results 2023 to be declared after May 20, result link here

MP Board results 2023 to be declared after May 20, result link here

The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The Class 12 board examination started on March 2 and ended on April 1, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 | Pixabay

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce MP Board Results 2023 for classes 10th, 12th after May 20, 2023.

The date of result declaration has not been disclosed yet by the MPBSE.

Mukesh Malviya, PRO, MPBSE has informed that Class 10, 12 results will be announced after May 20, 2023. "The checking of Class 12 answer sheets has been completed and Class 10 answer sheets are about to get complete", as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Read Also
CBSE Board 2023: Over 38 lakh students await class 10, 12 results at cbse.gov.in; last five years'...
article-image

The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh class 12 board examination started on March 2 and ended on April 1, 2023.

Steps to check MP Board Results 2023:

  • Visit the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in .

  • Click on MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

  • Enter the required details and click on submit.

  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the result and download the page.

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIMA's Nitin Kukreja becomes CEO of coaching giant Allen

IIMA's Nitin Kukreja becomes CEO of coaching giant Allen

MP Board results 2023 to be declared after May 20, result link here

MP Board results 2023 to be declared after May 20, result link here

Amid controversy over 'The Kerala Story', Adah Sharma reaches JNU for movie screening

Amid controversy over 'The Kerala Story', Adah Sharma reaches JNU for movie screening

PM Modi lauds Arunachal's institute for establishing free library stations

PM Modi lauds Arunachal's institute for establishing free library stations

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card to release soon, direct link here

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card to release soon, direct link here