 CBSE Board 2023: Over 38 lakh students await class 10, 12 results at cbse.gov.in; last five years' dates, how to check
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results for Class 10, 12 at its official websites results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.

Though the result dates have not been announced yet, around 38,83,710 students appeared for CBSE board examinations in 2023 and off them 21,86,940 students took Class 10 and 16,96,770 from Class 12 exams.

Students will also be able to access the results on digilocker, and other platforms. Students can put in their roll numbers and school numbers in order to download the scorecards.

Students should keep in mind their Board exam roll number, Admit card, School number, Date of Birth whenever the results come out.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results; how to download

Step 1: Go to results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link to download the Class 10 or Class 12 admit card.

Step 3: To log in to the website, enter your school ID, admit card ID, roll number, and date of birth.

Step 4: View the results and download.

CBSE Class 10, 12 result dates from last five years

July 26- Class 10 results 2022

July 30- Class 12 results 2021

July 13- Class 12 results 2020

May 2-Class 12 results 2019

May 26- Class 12 results 2018

The trend of results being out in June was due to the Covid 19 pandemic, thus the probability of the results coming out in May 2023 is more.

