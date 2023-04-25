 CBSE class 10th & 12th Result 2023 to be announced soon; Details here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE class 10th & 12th Result 2023 to be announced soon; Details here

CBSE class 10th & 12th Result 2023 to be announced soon; Details here

The CBSE 10th, 12th results are expected to be out by next week. Know where and how to check the CBSE 2023 result

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
The CBSE 10th, 12th results are expected to be out soon | Representative image

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the result for classes 10th and 12th boards 2023 soon. As per the media reports, the board result for both classes 10 and 12 are expected to be out by the next week.

Although no formal notification has been made by CBSE authorities as of yet. Candidates will be able to check and download their CBSE 10th and 12th results after they are released on the Board's official websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exams 2023 were held from February to April. The examinations for classes 10 and 12 began on 15 February, with class 10 examinations ending on 21 March and class 12 exams ending on 5 April 2023.

Read Also
Indore: Tough CBSE board exam giving sleepless nights to JEE aspirants 
article-image

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023: Websites to check scores 

  1. Visit CBSE's official websites at results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, under the Results section, click on the 'Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced' or 'Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced' links.

  3. A new page will open where you need to enter your Class 10th or Class 12th roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

  4. Click on the 'Submit' button, and the CBSE 10th or Class 12th results 2023 will appear on your mobile/desktop screen.

  5. You can save or download the result and take a print out for future use.

More than 38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2023. Around 21,86,940 students appeared for the Class X exams and 16,96,770 students appeared for Class XII exams.

Read Also
More than 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 board exams
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP school students to get exposure visits to Jal Gyan Yatra programme

UP school students to get exposure visits to Jal Gyan Yatra programme

NEET UG 2023: NTA to release admit card soon, Know how to download

NEET UG 2023: NTA to release admit card soon, Know how to download

CBSE class 10th & 12th Result 2023 to be announced soon; Details here

CBSE class 10th & 12th Result 2023 to be announced soon; Details here

Maharashtra: Four teens missing after leaving for school in Thane, cops searching

Maharashtra: Four teens missing after leaving for school in Thane, cops searching

OJEE Admit Card 2023 released | Know how to download

OJEE Admit Card 2023 released | Know how to download