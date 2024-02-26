MP Board Exam 2024: Shortage Of Teachers Delays Answer Sheet Evaluation, Only 6k Copies Checked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The evaluation of answer sheets of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education 2024 board exams has already begun, however, a shortage of teachers seems to have slowed down the process.

In the initial phase, 90 thousand copies are slated for evaluation. There seems to be a shortfall as only 6 thousand copies have been checked since the assessment began on February 22nd.

According to officials, evaluation will take place from 2 pm to 6 pm until the board exams conclude. Post-exam, evaluation will continue from 10 am to 6 pm. Each evaluator is expected to check a maximum of 45 copies per day. In return for evaluating copies, evaluators will receive ₹15 for 10th-grade copies and ₹16 for 12th-grade copies.

Malwa Kanya Umavi has been designated as the district evaluation center. Approximately 800 teachers have been assigned as evaluators. However, only 60 evaluators showed up on the first day, with little increase on the following days. This shortage of evaluators could lead to delays in completing the assessment task, as mentioned by the assessment coordinator, Babita Hayran.

Due to the low turnout of evaluators on the first day, only 60 were called in. As bundles of copies for other subjects open up, the number of evaluators will increase. Notices will be issued to those evaluators who fail to report deliberately. During the evaluation process, evaluators are required to keep their mobile phones separate, with constant monitoring in each classroom. In terms of security, police personnel have been deployed.